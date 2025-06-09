Watch cyclist takes on “double Everest” challenge

Wath resident Paul Spencer Aims to Conquer a “Double Everest” in Under 32 Hours, Building on last year’s Fundraising Success.

Army Major and cycling enthusiast, Paul Spencer, is set to undertake an extraordinary endurance challenge at this year’s Wath Street Fair. Starting at 8.00am on June 20th, he is attempting a “Double Everest” on the virtual Alpe du Zwift climb and completing it on Street Fair Day – Saturday 21 June 2025.

This monumental effort will see Paul cycle the equivalent elevation gain of 17,696 meters/58,057 feet – twice the height of Mount Everest – by repeatedly climbing the iconic virtual mountain, all from his home in Wath, near Ripon.

This year’s challenge is a significant escalation of Paul’s fundraising efforts. Following a successful ride last year that raised some £2,500 for St Helena Hospice in Colchester, he is now focusing his energy on supporting Combat Stress, the UK’s leading veterans’ mental health charity. Driven by a desire to make an even greater impact, Paul is aiming to complete the double ascent in under 32 hours.

Paul said: The support I received last year was incredible, and it inspired me to set an even bigger challenge for 2025. The work of Combat Stress is vital to many military veterans and I’m determined to push my limits to raise as much as possible.

The Alpe du Zwift, a virtual recreation of the legendary Alpe d’Huez climb, presents a formidable challenge with its 21-hairpin bends and steep gradients. To complete a Double Everest, Paul will need to ascend and descend the virtual mountain approximately 16 times, all while based in his Wath home.

Supporters will be able to follow Paul’s progress live online via YouTube and TikTok.

Paul said: The thought of over 30 hours on the Alpe is daunting. But, knowing that every pedal stroke will help Combat Stress, I’ve been training hard. I hope the community, both in Wath and further afield, will get behind me and donate to Combat Stress via my JustGiving page.

In addition to raising funds for the charity, Paul will also have some collection buckets out on Street Fair day which raises funds for the village’s St. Mary’s Church.