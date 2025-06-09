Missing Selby Man

Shuan Simms who is 56-years-old was last seen on Bawtry Road in Selby at 08.30am on Wednesday 04 June 2025.

Shaun is described as a white man, with a white beard and short thin brown hair. He was last seen wearing a long dark coloured puffer jacket with a brown fur hood, dark grey jeans and grey trainers which have a white sole.

Shaun has links to various villages within the Selby District as well as the town centre.

Extensive enquiries are currently taking place to try and locate Shaun, but as time goes on, we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have an immediate sighting of Shaun, please call 999. If you have any other information that could help with our searches, please call 101 and select option 1 to speak to our control room.

Please quote 12250101837 when passing information.