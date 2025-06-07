Deer Shed Festival share full programme for 15th anniversary

North Yorkshire’s famed forward thinking and family-friendly festival Deer Shed have announced the full programme details for 2025’s milestone anniversary, celebrating 15 years of the independent and family-owned weekender since its inception back in 2010.

The final additions to this year’s stellar music lineup include Southampton indie-poppers Welly, London-born audio-visual artist Nadeem Din-Gabisi, British-Indonesian singer-songwriter Nadia Kadek and more, alongside the three successful artists selected for the festival’s ‘Apply To Play’ artist development partnership with EMI North; Cowboy Hunters, Dilettante and Neve Cariad. Elsewhere, North London’s fast-rising standup and musician Emmanuel Sonubi joins a packed bill of incredible comedy talent, while the festival’s literary tent welcomes several new names including British author Tiffany Murray and Jamaican poet/writer Jason Allen-Paisant.

Renowned for curating a holistic cultural experience that goes far beyond the average festival’s entertainment programme, Deer Shed will once again deliver an incredibly diverse range of all-ages activities away from the event’s main stages. The many areas of activity include Outdoor Arts installations and Theatre, a dedicated Under 5’s programme (including Baby Sensory, The Play Tent and more ), Sports (featuring kayaking, wrestling, skateboarding, and more) Science and Craft workshops, the Wheels & Feet Roller Skating Disco (brand new for 2025), Spoken Word, Cinema and Late Night DJs.

Meanwhile, the festival’s Wild Retreat and Wellbeing initiatives offer sanctuary to worn-out revellers, with opportunities such as wild swimming, yoga, saunas and ice baths, while the much-loved Wilderwild area will once again play host to fireside sessions and stories, Bhangra and Ceilidh dance workshops, and much more. Those on the search for much-needed sustenance over the festival weekend will also be pleased to discover food and drink supplied from some of the north’s finest traders including Brass Castle Brewery and Sloemotion Distillery, while on-site retail partners include a Crash Records shop and signing tent, print-on-demand merch from White Label Clothing, and an exclusive screen print poster shop from Toucan Tango.

These latest programme additions join an impressively vast list of already-announced acts including this year’s musical headliners; fast-rising London quartet Wunderhorse, captivating spoken-word artist Kae Tempest and Mercury-nominated friends of the festival The Big Moon. They’re supported by a further mix of musical legends and emerging talent from near and far, in the name of indie-rock royalty Idlewild, Irish garage-punks Sprints, hotly-tipped folk songwriter Jacob Alon, Nottingham alt-country four piece Divorce Manchester hip-hop genre skipper Antony Szmierek, noise-rock Teesiders Benefits and more.

Over in the Big Top, Deer Shed’s comedy offering will be spearheaded by US improv icon Reggie Watts, Hull’s own Lucy Beaumont, 2024 Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer winner Frankie Monroe and festival fan favourite John Shuttleworth, while Deer Shed’s literary lineup will welcome contributions from Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch, renowned columnist John Harris, author and journalist Adelle Stripe, and many others.

Celebrating its 15th birthday and still as proudly independent as ever, the dedicated team behind Deer Shed festival are ready once again to transform Baldersby Park into a three-day wonderland of community and creativity that spotlights contemporary musical and cultural curation. Carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages; Deer Shed is a festival for everyone – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed 2025 Full Programme:

Music (A-Z)

Across the Tracks (DJ), Alice Boyd, Anchorsong, Antony Szmierek, Benefits, Big Special, Black Found, Bodega, Child of Prague, Chris Brain, Cowboy Hunters, Curtis Miles, Dilettante, Divorce, Funk My Life Collective (DJ), Fulu Miziki, Get in Her Ears (DJ), Hamish Hawk, Honesty, Honk, Honeyglaze, Ibibio Sound Machine, Idlewild, Jacob Alon, Joan As Police Woman, Jonny Strangeways (DJ), Joshua Burnside, Kae Tempest, Kathryn Joseph, KEG, King Hannah, Mandrake Handshake, Maruja, Mate Eric P.M, Moonchild Sanelly, Muddy Brown (DJ), Nadia Kadek, Nadia Reid, Nadeem Din-Gabisi, Naima Bock, Nancy Williams, Neve Cariad, Olive Grinter, Rich Dawson, Rifka, Roís, Roddy Woomble, Rory Hoy (DJ), Sam Amidon, Sheherazaad, Silver Gore, Spielmann, Sprints, The Big Moon, The Bug Club, The None, The Pill, The Scratch, The Sick Man of Europe, The Unthanks, Tommy WA, Ugly, Welly, Wunderhorse, Yoshika Colwell, Zawedde.

Comedy & Shows (A-Z)

Abigoliah Schamaun, Anna Soden, Athena Kugblenu, Barbara Nice, Eleanor Morton, Emmanuel Sonubi Frankie Monroe, History’s Most Epic Fibs, Ignacio Lopez, Jazz Emu, John Shuttleworth, Jonnie One Biscuit, Juan Solo’s Excellent Adventures in Space!, Katie Pritchard, Lachlan Werner, Laura Lexx, Lucy Beaumont, Marty Gleeson, Musical Bingo, Oh My God! It’s The Church, Patrick Monahan, Queenz, Reggie Watts, Samira Banks, Scummy Mummies, She Choir Presents Sunday Morning Assembly, Su Mi, Trufts

Lit & Talks (A-Z)

Adelle Stripe – Base Notes: The Scents of a Life, Antony Szmierek – Roadmap, Bob Stanley’s Pop Quiz, Jason Allen-Paisant, John Harris – Maybe I’m Amazed: A Story of Love and Connection in Ten Songs, Mama G, Nobody’s Empire – In Conversation with Stuart Murdoch, Olivia Mulligan, Peg Alexander, Right to Roam, Tiffany Murray, Shell Zenner, State of Independence Panel in collaboration with Musicians Union.

Activities (A-Z)

Adventure Babies, Arts and Crafts, Back Beat Samba, Back Chat Brass, Bhangra Dancing, Born of the Forest, Botanical Landscapes, Bring Your Own Baby Rave, Bubble Hour, Bush Crafts, Carnival Dance Party, Cinema, Circus, City of Play, Crazy Golf, Cricket, Disc Golf, DJ School UK, Drumming, EDEK Doodle Chat, Escape Boxes, Feral Farm, Field Recording Workshops, Floating Sound Baths, Football, Forest Massage, Gizmobots, Hapa Zome, Hot Tubs, Kayaking, Laser Maze, Leeds City of Sanctuary, Leeds Young Film Festival, Little Feet Boogie, London International Animation Festival, LS-TEN Skateboarding, Lubbalies, Macrame, Madlab Soldering, Moi Ko, Nerf Gun Arena, Noisy Toys, One Bum Cinema Club, Outdoor Crafts, Pilates, Pop Quiz, Puzzle Corner, Raves, Retro Gaming, Rock Balancing, Roller Skating, Rounders, Rubik’s Cubes, RUN2SWIM, Rusticus Theatre, Sandpit, Sauna and Ice Baths, Sea Shanty Sessions, Sensory Sessions, Silent Headphones DJ Sets, Soft Play, Story Craft Theatre, Story Time, Story Time Sessions, SUP Yoga, Synth Shed, The Dear Post, The Pink School, The Play Tent, The Riff Music Garden, The Skate School, The Tiny Toddler Solo Nightclub, Tree Climbing, Under 5’s Arts and Crafts, VR, Water Rockets, Wild Run, Wild Swimming, Wrestling, Yoga, and Yoga Raves.