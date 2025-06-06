Funky Fridays Appointed Official Crew Caterer for 2025 National Eisteddfod in Wrexham

Ripon-based event catering company Funky Fridays has been appointed the official crew caterer for the 2025 National Eisteddfod.

The National Eisteddfod of Wales is the largest cultural festival in Europe, celebrating Welsh language, music, poetry, and arts. It takes place annually in different locations across Wales, typically in the first week of August. The festival features competitions, performances, and exhibitions, attracting thousands of participants and visitors.

Held from 2 to 9 August2025 in Isycoed, near Wrexham.

This follows a string of high-profile successes being the crew catering for the MOBO Awards in Newcastle and the completion of a complex, multi-location shoot for the upcoming “Jane Austen’s Day/Night” , a movie filmed at multiple locations in the North East in during December.

The National Eisteddfod is Wales’ flagship cultural celebration and attracts over 6,000 competitors and tens of thousands of visitors annually, transforming the Maes into a vibrant showcase of Welsh heritage and creativity.

Linda Aikman, Director of Funky Fridays, said: We are honoured to bring our fun, fast, and fresh food to the heart of such a respected cultural event. After an incredible year working on the MOBOs and the Jane Austen film, we’re excited to support the Eisteddfod crew with nourishing, delicious meals — always made with locally sourced ingredients, and served with a smile.

Funky Fridays will provide daily meals and refreshments to the production and technical crews who work tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the festival to life. Known for their fresh ingredients, flavour-packed menus, and friendly, efficient service, Funky Fridays has become a go-to name in the UK’s film, TV, and live events scene.

This appointment underlines the company’s growing reputation in the industry — not only for culinary quality but also for reliability, sustainability, and a genuine understanding of crew needs during major events.

For more information about Funky Fridays and their crew catering services, visit www.funkyfridays.co.uk