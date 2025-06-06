Chefs Announced for Summer Festival in Harrogate

The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival reveals the full Live Cookery Theatre line-up, featuring MasterChef Stars, Executive Head Chefs, and Acclaimed Culinary Directors

Returning to The Stray in just four weeks, The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival has partnered with Yorkshire Food Guide to present eight live chef demonstrations across its weekend-long celebration. From the 28th to 29th June, The Live Cookery Theatre hosts the likes of Executive Head Chefs, Culinary Directors, Independent Business Owners, MasterChef UK Contestants, and more.

Saturday, 28th June

Joe Crowe (Three’s A Crowd, Harrogate) – Head Chef of Three’s a Crowd, a Michelin Guide-endorsed gastropub in Harrogate, Joe highlights the very best in British cuisine through the restaurant’s versatile and ever-changing menu.

Iain Wilkinson (Storehouse, Ripon) – Head Chef of Storehouse Kitchen in Ripon, Iain hasvarious culinary accolades, including the Chef of The Year award at Harrogate’s Hospitality & Tourism Awards. Iain prioritises the use of seasonal and ethically-sourced ingredients to create intricate and refined flavours.

Steve Collinson (Cedar Court Hotel) – Executive Head Chef Steve Collinson is an expert in locally-sourced, high-quality British cuisine. While developing the menu at Amber’s Restaurant of the Cedar Court Hotel, Steve has become renowned for elevating dining experiences with a range of contemporary Yorkshire dishes.

Adam Maddock (Saltmoore) – Overseeing all menu creation at Saltmoore, a luxurious, wellness-led sanctuary in Whitby, Adam works in collaboration with the Michelin-starred Tommy Banks. An Executive Chef and seafood specialist, Adam spotlights vibrant dishes utilising the best of Yorkshire’s produce.

Sunday, 29th June

Owen Diaram (MasterChef / Cook With Owen) – Harrogate local Owen Diaram expertly blends global flavours with British and European influences. As an independent business owner and private tutor with Cook With Owen, Owen’s creative flair and unique skill set led him to the quarter-finals of MasterChef 2023.

Kurtus Auty (Bosuns) – Passionate for global flavours and culinary art, Kurtus Auty strives to set new standards of excellence. A former MasterChef UK contestant and recipient of Yorkshire’s Best Young Chef Award, Kurtus has elevated the dining experience at Bosuns, an iconic riverside restaurant in York.

Jon Appleby (The Mill Group) – Jon Appleby is an expert in British produce and seasonal ingredients, emphasising sustainability through flavour-driven dishes. As Culinary Director of The Mill Group, Jon draws on his diverse experience to guide the creation of nuanced and vibrant dishes.

Bobby Geetha (Fleur, Kerala Canteen, Nesso Coffee) – A Great British Menu competitor, MasterChef UK Finalist, an International Menu Consultant, and a published author, Bobby Geetha is a culinary expert with specialities in fine dining and Indian Cuisine. Chef Geetha is the mind behind numerous renowned restaurants, such as Fleur, Kerala Canteen, and Nesso Coffee.

Additional Stages

Two additional Live Stages, included with the price of each ticket, run across both afternoons. The Live Music Stage hosts various up-and-coming performers, as well as The Beatles and Elton John tribute acts. The Live Entertainers Stage alternatively features family magic shows, comedy, and performing arts from the likes of The Magic Matt Show, Darren Mac, and Matthew J Magic.

“Plenty of work has gone in behind the scenes to build an entertainment lineup that’s testament to four fantastic years on The Stray. Without a doubt, our fifth anniversary is going to be special” – Michael Johnston, Festival Director

The entertainment lineup builds for the summer celebration that is The Harrogate Food and Drink Festival, June 28th to 29th, The Stray.

