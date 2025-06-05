Signing of Lewis Cass

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to confirm their second signing of the Summer as Lewis Cass signs on a permanent deal from Grimsby.

The 25-year-old signs a two-year contract with the club after ending his deal at Blundell Park by mutual consent.

“I can’t wait to play for Harrogate, I want to play as many games as possible.” Cass revealed.

“I’ve been speaking with people at the club for a few weeks now and am really excited to get going and get a lot of games under my belt.

“The aim is to finish as high as possible and hopefully after a good pre-season we can start really well.”

Born in North Shields, Cass spent eight years at Newcastle United enjoying productive loan spells at Hartlepool, where he would help secure promotion to League Two and Port Vale who would eventually secure the defender’s services on a permanent basis.

Another promotion followed while on loan at Stockport County from The Valiants, before Cass joined Grimsby Town ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry added: “We tried to bring him in a couple of seasons ago and have been monitoring him since, he’s a big strong powerful right back who likes to go forward and know the level well so he’ll be a solid addition.

“We’re looking for competition for places in each position and have good options in that area of the pitch now.”

Lewis will take the number 24 shirt at Town, with his transfer subject to FA and EFL approval.