Jack Muldoon’s contract extension with Harroagate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC are pleased to confirm Jack Muldoon has agreed a new one-year contract that will take him into an eighth season at the club.

Since joining in 2018 the striker has made 331 appearances in a Town shirt, placing him eighth in the SkyBet League Two club’s all-time appearance maker list.

“The club means a lot to me, I’ve been part of the furniture now for seven years and like to think I’ve done a good job during that time.” Revealed Jack.

“Having such a good relationship with my teammates and staff has been a big factor in staying at the club and something I don’t want to let go, it’s a proper family club and somewhere that feels like home.”

A two-time Wembley winner at Town, Muldoon’s 81 goals during that time place him joint sixth in the club’s 100+ year leaderboards, within ten of the top five.

“We’re delighted Jack is staying.” Added Head of Player Recruitment Lloyd Kerry.

“He sets standards in training every day and is a model professional, as well as an infectious character to have around the dressing room.

“We’re satisfied with the players we have managed to retain, there’s a core group there full of leaders and experienced players who know what the club is about and what the Manager expects each day.”