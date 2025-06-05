Harrogate Town AFC sign Shawn McCoulsky

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to confirm the signing of striker Shawn McCoulsky on a two-year contract.

The six-foot-two forward joins from Maidenhead and becomes the club’s third signing of the Summer transfer window.

“I’m delighted, as soon as the interest came I knew it was the right thing for me.” Revealed McCoulsky, speaking for the first time after his move.

“I spoke to the Manager about the direction the club is going in and the project here and it was definitely a no-brainer.”

“Everyone I spoke to had nothing but good things to say about the club and that made my decision a lot easier.

“I want to create memories at the club and kick on, as a striker you want to help the team with your goals and I hope I can do that at Harrogate.”

After spending his younger days at Dulwich Hamlet, McCoulsky attracted the interest of Bristol City who saw off Premier League competition for the striker’s signature.

While at The Championship side, McCoulsky would gain experience on loan at clubs from the National League South up to Southend in League One.

Permanent moves to Forest Green and Colchester followed before Maidenhead secured the services of the striker in January 2022, where McCoulsky has been playing his football since.

The 28-year-old made over 100 appearances for The Magpies and joins on the back of an 18-goal season.

Lloyd Kerry added: “He’ll add pace to the top end of the pitch, he’s a big strong lad that can affect the first ball and scored some really good goals last season that caught our eye.

“He’ll suit the way we play and presses well from the front with his pace able to put teams on the back foot.”

McCoulsky will take the number nine shirt at Town, with Stephen Duke-McKenna switching to number 11.

Subject to FA and EFL approval.