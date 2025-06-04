Yorkshire Water, which wastes 257 million litres a day, thanks customers for water saving efforts

Yorkshire Water has thanked customers for their water saving efforts in recent weeks, which has helped to reduce overall demand in the region.
257 million litres is more than the water used by Leeds in a day.
In 2024, Yorkshire Water supplied an average of 1.3 billion litres of water per day, with around a 20% loss.
Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said:
We’ve had the driest spring on record in Yorkshire and the prolonged dry weather has had an impact on reservoirs and river levels here in Yorkshire. Our reservoir stocks have been declining since late January, which has been challenging to balance coupled with the increased customer demand for water we’ve seen during warmer temperatures.
The rainfall over the past 10 days has helped slow the fall of reservoir stocks, which are still at just under 63%, but stocks remain significantly below average for this time of year (85.5%). The rivers have also seen the benefit of rain, allowing us to manage our reservoir resources more effectively.
With more rain forecast over the coming weeks, we’re continuing to closely monitor the situation. We’re playing our part by finding and fixing leaks as quickly as we can, as well as continuing to balance our water supplies. We’d like to thank customers who have already taken steps to reduce their usage and continue to ask people in the region to only use the water they need to enable our reservoirs to refill, as this, combined with the wet weather, will help to build resilience and storage back into the system.