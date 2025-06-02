Countdown to Tractor Fest Weekend

Newby Hall, Ripon: Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 June 2025.

Organisers of this year’s Tractor Fest are anticipating a bumper crowd at the annual show held in the magnificent setting of Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon.

Taking place over the weekend of 7-8 June across 120 acres of parkland, more than 2,000 exhibits are expected at the UK’s largest festival of vintage and modern tractor marques, cars, lorries, stationary engines, commercial vehicles and motorcycles from around the UK and abroad.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), this year’s show will celebrate the centenaries of Caterpillar and rare German tractor marque, Kramer, as well as the 80th anniversary of the post-war Fordson E27N.

Highlights of this year’s Tractor Fest include:

A flypast by the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Douglas C47 Dakota on Saturday 7 June (weather permitting). The wartime transport aircraft, which was used to transport para troops on the eve of D-Day will commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE-Day

100 years of Caterpillar (the first crawler tractor which transformed farming on heavy land and inspired the development of the tank) and the rare pioneering German tractor marque, Kramer

80 years of the Fordson E27N with a line-up of 80 of the tractors

Displays of vintage American cars and ERF trucks

Demonstrations of vintage cultivation and working equipment – loggers, bailers

Displays from specialist marque clubs

The show will also feature displays from specialist marque clubs

YVA chair Kevin Watson said: Tractor Fest continues to grow year on year with last year’s show attracting a record number of families, enthusiasts and exhibits. This year we have even more exhibits and we are aiming to beat that! We are delighted to enjoy the enthusiastic support of tractor and engine lovers from across the UK and even further afield. With the generous support of our sponsors, Cheffins, Econ Engineering and Brockhills of Yorkshire, this year’s show is looking like another fantastic family weekend.

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink make Tractor Fest a great family day out. Admission includes access to Newby’s award-winning gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Other fun activities for families over the weekend include mini tractor driving, face painting, colouring and interactive exhibits. There are also trade stands, crafts and a choice of street food.