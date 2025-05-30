Warren Burrel
Warren Burrell has been named Club Captain for Harrogate Town AFC

30 May 2025
Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to announce Warren Burrell has been named Club Captain and signed a new two-year contract with the club.

Currently third in our all-time appearance list, Burrell takes the armband from Josh Falkingham ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

 

Speaking after signing his new contract, Burrell expressed:

I’m delighted, the club means a lot to me, I’ve been here a long time now and I’m glad that journey is continuing.

To be Captain is a proud day for myself and my family, it means a lot to me wearing the armband and I hope I can do it justice because Falks was a great captain and a great leader.

We’re all proud of where Harrogate have got to, but now it’s about challenging ourselves to do more and bringing more proud days to the club.

There’s a lot of players in this squad who are leaders without the armband and together singing off the same hymn sheet we can push the club forward.

 

 

