Warren Burrell has been named Club Captain for Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to announce Warren Burrell has been named Club Captain and signed a new two-year contract with the club.
Currently third in our all-time appearance list, Burrell takes the armband from Josh Falkingham ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.
Speaking after signing his new contract, Burrell expressed:
I’m delighted, the club means a lot to me, I’ve been here a long time now and I’m glad that journey is continuing.
To be Captain is a proud day for myself and my family, it means a lot to me wearing the armband and I hope I can do it justice because Falks was a great captain and a great leader.
We’re all proud of where Harrogate have got to, but now it’s about challenging ourselves to do more and bringing more proud days to the club.
There’s a lot of players in this squad who are leaders without the armband and together singing off the same hymn sheet we can push the club forward.