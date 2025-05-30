Levi Sutton signs up for 2025/26 with Harrogate Town AFC

Harrogate Town AFC are delighted to announce Levi Sutton has signed a new one-year contract with the club, keeping him at The Exercise Stadium until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The midfielder featured 34 times for the club last season, taking his total club appearance to 94 across two spells.

The 28-year-old first spent time at the club in 2018 on loan from Scunthorpe, where he started his career at his hometown club.

The midfielder would then make the switch to Bradford City and accumulate close to 100 appearances for the Bantams before again opting to join up with Simon Weaver’s side in January 2023.