Museum takes time to pay striking tribute to city’s classic clocks

Beautiful vintage clocks will take museum visitors in Leeds on a journey through time this week.

The carefully curated collection of historic timepieces will be going on show at the Leeds Discovery Centre during a special family workshop exploring the art of clockmaking while looking at some of the museum’s huge collection.

With examples including cuckoo clocks, long case clocks, better known as Grandfather clocks, and even retro digital bedside alarm clocks, the event will give visitors of all ages the opportunity to find out about some of the city’s esteemed clockmakers while getting an up-close look at their work and taking part in clock-themed some craft activities.

Among the pieces featured in the event will be elaborate painted clock faces by Leeds artisans J C Elliott and G Winter, who both had local workshops in the late 19th Century, when many such small, family-run shops would have been located in big cities like Leeds.

An intricate, early 20th Century Swiss-made wooden cuckoo clock and some classic examples of 19th and 20th Century carriage clocks are also included. They will be shown alongside a more modern, 1970s Minitman digital bedside alarm clock.

Kitty Ross, Leeds Museums and Galleries’ curator of social history, said: The variety of the timepieces in our collection really demonstrates how keeping time has been a blend of form and function for generations, with people not only wanting an accurate and reliable way to tell the time, but also a decorative and often beautiful one too. This led to a wealth of remarkably talented and artistic clockmakers honing their craft in cities like Leeds, often passing on their skills to their descendants and forming highly respected family businesses which made a lasting contribution to the city. Their work has very much stood the test of time and it’s a tribute to their skill that we’re still able to see and appreciate their work today and share it with visitors and families.

Other notable Leeds clockmakers include the famed Potts and Sons, established in Pudsey in 1833 by William Potts.

As the company grew, they supplied 1,568 clocks for locations including at Leeds Town Hall and Leeds Corn Exchange.

Potts clocks could also be found at Lerwick Town Hall in the Shetland Islands, the Roman Catholic Church Hall in Melbourne, Australia and the post office in Port Lyttleton, New Zealand.

As well as learning about clockmakers of the past, visitors and families at this week’s workshop will also have the chance to get hands on and make their own wall clock to take home.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: Leeds has been home to so many talented artisans over the years who have really left their mark on the city and it’s fitting that we’re able to pay tribute to their efforts today. The work of our museums and galleries in preserving and celebrating these important parts of our local heritage also enables us to continue to learn and be inspired by the amazing story of Leeds.

Turn Back the Clock takes place at Leeds Discovery Centre on May 28 on a give what you can basis, where visitors choose to pay what they can.

https://museumsandgalleries.leeds.gov.uk/whats-on/145/turn-back-the-clock