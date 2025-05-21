Affordable housing partners confirmed at Vistry’s Kensington Fields development``

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure affordable homes, is progressing its Kensington Fields development in Harrogate, with two affordable housing partners now confirmed.

Located on the site of the former Police Training Centre, the brownfield development is being brought forward in partnership with Homes England and is allocated for housing in North Yorkshire Council’s local plan. It will deliver 184 new homes across a range of tenures.

Vistry has now confirmed that the affordable homes will be delivered with Harrogate Housing Association, who will manage 42 affordable rental properties, and Bracewell Homes, who will make 18 properties available for shared ownership. The development will also include 32 private rental properties which will be managed by Sigma Capital Group’s Simple Life brand, with the remaining 92 being made available on the open market through Vistry’s Countryside brand.

The site was bought by Homes England in 2019 and as part of the agreed plans, four existing heritage buildings will be preserved and converted into a total of 16 new homes. North Lodge and the Library will be converted into two houses, while the Headmaster’s House and Kensington House will be turned into six and eight one-bedroom apartments respectively.

Rob Spittles, Managing Director of Vistry East Yorkshire, said:

“We’re delighted to be working in partnership with Harrogate Housing Association and Bracewell to deliver a significant number of affordable homes at Kensington Fields. Homes England have played a crucial role in unlocking a location that would otherwise have been challenging to bring forward. With Sigma already on board to deliver a range of PRS homes, we’re in a fantastic position to deliver a truly sustainable, mixed-tenure community.”

Steven Brook, Chief Executive of Harrogate Housing Association, said:

“We are really excited to see these high quality, new homes take shape, which will provide much needed, affordable rental accommodation for local people. We are the only housing association actually based in Harrogate, and our dedicated, local team look forward to welcoming residents into their new homes.

From a regeneration perspective, it is great to see how Vistry’s plans for this site retain some of the historic character of the previous buildings, whilst creating modern, attractive homes for the future.”

A spokesperson from Bracewell Homes, said:

“Bracewell Homes is pleased to be in partnership with both Vistry and Harrogate Housing Association to deliver the affordable housing at Kensington Fields. We look forward to working together over the coming months to deliver much needed affordable sale housing on this fantastic development, allowing the dream of home ownership to become a reality for a significant number of local residents.”