North Yorkshire to have 32 additional PCs and 20 PCSOs by April 2026

£1.9 million Government investment will bring an additional 32 Police Constables and 20 PCSOs to North Yorkshire by April 2026.

The £1,946,579 funding is part of the Home Office’s Safer Streets Mission to deliver neighbourhood policing. It’s aim is to improve visible policing across the region with a focus on tackling anti-social behaviour, reducing crime, and boosting public confidence.

David Skaith, Mayor of North Yorkshire, said: People want to feel safer where they live – and they want to see more police officers on their streets. That’s exactly what we’re delivering. This is about local policing rooted in local priorities: listening to people, preventing crime, and making sure our towns, villages and neighbourhoods are supported and protected.

The new officers and PCSOs will form part of dedicated neighbourhood teams, helping to increase police visibility, improve response to community concerns, and build stronger relationships with residents.

Deputy Mayor for Policing, Fire and Crime, Jo Coles, who leads the region’s strategy on community safety, said she believed the investment marked a turning point in restoring neighbourhood policing: This is a real win for the people of York and North Yorkshire. It means more trusted faces in our communities, more early intervention, and more capacity to tackle the issues that matter most – whether that’s drug-related harm, anti-social behaviour, or supporting young people at risk. We’re putting prevention and presence back at the heart of policing.