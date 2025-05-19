Violent incident amongst group of women in Harrogate

Police are appealing for information about an incident of violence that occurred in Harrogate Town Centre.

Approximately 7.50pm on Friday 16 May 2025

Junction of Station Parade and Bower Road

Police are appealing for information about witnesses to the incident and any CCTV from nearby buildings.

Please email Jack.Young@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Jack Young, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250088200 when passing on information.