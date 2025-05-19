Police ask for witnesses to head-on collision on between Spofforth and Harrogate

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious head-on collision in Harrogate.

It happened at around 12.30pm on Sunday (18 May 2025) on the A661 Harrogate road between Spofforth and the Kestrel roundabout.

It involved a black Peugeot 508 that was heading towards the A658 roundabout, and a black Lexus IS300 that was travelling towards Wetherby.

The Lexus ended up down an embankment.

The woman driving the Peugeot was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. A woman passenger in the Peugeot was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The man driving the Lexus was also taken to hospital for medical checks.

The scene was closed to traffic with diversions to allow the emergency services to work safely at the scene.

It reopened just before 5pm.

In support of the investigation, police are urging witnesses to come forward or motorists with relevant dashcam footage.

Please email Mike.Halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Mike Halstead. Please quote reference NYP-18052025-0201 when providing details.