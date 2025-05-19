‘Life-changing’ support available for people with hearing loss

People in North Yorkshire living with hearing loss are being encouraged to try and restore their independence by seeking “vital” support from the council’s sensory service.

North Yorkshire Council’s sensory services provide specialist assessments and support to blind, deaf and deafblind people living in the county including rehabilitation programmes, mobility training, care assessments, information and support groups and advice on the use of equipment and aids.

According to Office for National Statistics (ONS), one in three adults in the UK are deaf, have hearing loss or tinnitus.

As part of Deaf Awareness Week 2025, North Yorkshire Council is ensuring every person in the county who lives with a form of sensory impairment can access the services and information that they have a right to by contacting officers who “do a lot of good work and are here to help those who need it”.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for health and adult services, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: Hearing loss is the second most common disability in the UK. However, as an invisible disability, it so often goes unnoticed. Unassisted hearing loss can have a significant impact on older people, leading to social isolation, depression, reduced quality of life and loss of independence and mobility as well as possibly impacting on their safety. Our officers and teams are here to support people to live happily and independently within their own communities. Be it advice, demonstrating or providing equipment, they do a lot of good work and they’re here to help those who need it.

The council’s technical officers for sensory services, Paul Senior and Angie Beckett, assess and offer one-to-one advice, information and life-changing support about equipment for people with hearing loss including fitting equipment such as hearing loops, smoke alarms and assistive listeners.

Paul is based at the resource centre at Harrogate Community House every Wednesday between 2pm and 4pm.

Paul said: We welcome individuals or their family members with hearing loss who require equipment or demonstrations with doorbells, smoke alarms, baby monitors, amplified telephones, alarm clocks, telephone ringers and so on. We also demonstrate conversation aids, assistive headphones and loop systems to help you hear sound more clearly and better clarity if you use hearing aids.

Over the years, the service has worked closely with the Harrogate Deaf Society supporting many people who struggle with visual and hearing impairments.

The chair of the Harrogate Deaf Society, Bob Tunnicliffe, said: The council’s sensory service can provide a wealth of information and advice around community services and resources and anything that can improve your wellbeing and quality of life. They can also provide advice and information for people seeking financial aid so please do visit the resource centre.

People can self-refer through the contact centre, or a referral can come via another person, such as a GP, an audiologist or a family or friend on their behalf.

Josie Caven said, Harrogate Town Council, Councillor, said: As a newly elected councillor in Harrogate, I want to begin by commending North Yorkshire Council for publicly supporting Deaf Awareness Week and highlighting services that are essential to the lives of D/deaf and hearing-impaired residents. Recognising and discussing these issues is a vital step in the right direction. However, in the spirit of constructive engagement, I feel it is necessary to also highlight areas where the Council must improve in order to be truly inclusive. This year’s Deaf Awareness Week carries the powerful theme “Beyond Silence.” Unfortunately, this theme and its deeper significance has not been acknowledged in the Council’s messaging. More concerning is the absence of direct acknowledgement of the diverse D/deaf community, which is a community that includes people from all backgrounds, with varying degrees of hearing loss, communication methods, and lived experiences. Deafness is not a one-size-fits-all condition.

It’s important to clarify that while support services can be incredibly helpful, describing them as “life-changing” may not accurately reflect the daily reality faced by D/deaf and hearing-impaired individuals. Many still experience significant barriers when accessing services, despite the presence of hearing aids or assistive technology. These challenges must be acknowledged honestly if we are to address them effectively. I would also like to ask the Council to clarify what training staff receive regarding deaf awareness and whether communication methods such as Relay UK are integrated into Council contact systems. Are British Sign Language (BSL) interpreters consistently and promptly provided to Deaf residents and staff? These are critical components of an inclusive service. Additionally, I will add that the information and support remains insufficient. For example, despite having lived in Harrogate since I was ten, I only recently learned of the Harrogate Deaf Society. This highlights the clear gap and that much more needs to be done to ensure that information about available services reaches those who need it most. One personal experience also brought this issue to the forefront for me. When applying for the NYLAF scheme, I found that the only method of application provided was by phone and it was only through my own initiative that I reached out by email and, fortunately, was assisted by kind and accommodating staff. This experience reinforced the importance of always providing alternative communication methods for all public services. As a councillor, I am committed to advocating for the D/deaf and hearing-impaired community in Harrogate. My aim is to ensure that no one is excluded or disadvantaged simply because their communication needs differ. This includes challenging misinformation, pushing for wider BSL access that is free, and ensuring that support and services are truly inclusive in the design, delivery, and communication. We must move ‘beyond silence’ by being committed and active with the D/deaf and hearing-impaired community and in action. Let this week serve as a catalyst for meaningful, lasting change.

The service can be contacted at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/sensory-loss-services or the customer contact centre on 0300 131 2131 and say “Hearing Loss” when prompted or by visiting the Resource Centre, 46-50 East Parade, Harrogate.