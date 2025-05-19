CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Richard Sheriff OBE, Announces Retirement

Richard Sheriff, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Red Kite Learning Trust has made the decision to retire from his leadership position and look to pursue his many other interests both within and beyond education. Richard is the founding CEO of the Trust that serves more than 10,000 children across 16 schools in Leeds and North Yorkshire. Under Mr Sheriff’s leadership the Red Kite Learning Trust has grown to be one of the leading educational organisations in the region and has a national reputation for its values driven partnership work. The Trust supports primary and secondary schools in Leeds and Harrogate as well as taking a lead role in the Red Kite Alliance, a partnership of over 50 schools across North and West Yorkshire. In addition, Red Kite Education runs an outstanding Initial Teacher Training facility bringing over 150 new teachers into schools every year. Mr Sheriff received an OBE from HRH The King in 2023 for services to education.

Trustees are looking to appoint a new leader to start in January 2026 or soon after. Until that time Richard, supported by the Trust’s experienced leadership team, will continue to work as normal on behalf of the schools and young people.

Trustees will be looking for an outstanding individual who shares the Trust’s values and can nurture the amazing talents and skills of the 1500 colleagues who work within the Trust.

The Trust benefits enormously from being part of the wider Red Kite Education organisation and the new leader will also be expected to lead this partnership work for the benefit of all involved. Leading within and beyond our Trust we expect the new leader to continue the work to build our national reputation for innovation and excellence.