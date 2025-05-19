CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust, Richard Sheriff OBE, Announces Retirement

Richard Sheriff, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of the Red Kite Learning Trust has made the decision to retire from his leadership position and look to pursue his many other interests both within and beyond education. Richard is the founding CEO of the Trust that serves more than 10,000 children across 16 schools in Leeds and North Yorkshire. Under Mr Sheriff’s leadership the Red Kite Learning Trust has grown to be one of the leading educational organisations in the region and has a national reputation for its values driven partnership work. The Trust supports primary and secondary schools in Leeds and Harrogate as well as taking a lead role in the Red Kite Alliance, a partnership of over 50 schools across North and West Yorkshire. In addition, Red Kite Education runs an outstanding Initial Teacher Training facility bringing over 150 new teachers into schools every year. Mr Sheriff received an OBE from HRH The King in 2023 for services to education.
Trustees are looking to appoint a new leader to start in January 2026 or soon after. Until that time Richard, supported by the Trust’s experienced leadership team, will continue to work as normal on behalf of the schools and young people.
Trustees will be looking for an outstanding individual who shares the Trust’s values and can nurture the amazing talents and skills of the 1500 colleagues who work within the Trust.
The Trust benefits enormously from being part of the wider Red Kite Education organisation and the new leader will also be expected to lead this partnership work for the benefit of all involved. Leading within and beyond our Trust we expect the new leader to continue the work to build our national reputation for innovation and excellence.
Richard commented:
It is really hard to even think about moving away from an organisation and profession I love but we all must find the right time to pass on the responsibility to the next generation. Red Kite Learning Trust has always been a collaborative organisation, and its growth and success has been the result of the efforts of many, not least those who deliver every day to the children we serve in the diverse settings we support.
A new leader means a chance for fresh ideas, energy and a new beginning but I am reassured that our Trustees will ensure that our values remain non-negotiable. I have been supported brilliantly by an excellent Senior Leadership Team who have worked incredibly hard for me and our Trust, I am truly indebted to them and know that they will ensure a safe transition under the new leadership. It has been a privilege to work with the talented and committed Headteachers who lead our schools and all the wonderful colleagues across all our settings.
The important things stay the same, our Trustees and Members hold securely the values of our Trust and have steered me and our organisation through the last ten years brilliantly. They will ensure that our Trust uses this moment of change to enable us to do even more to deliver on our mission for children.
After almost 25 years leading schools, I feel the time is right to step aside and let others take on the privileges and challenges that come with leadership at this scale. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities I have been given and to the children, teachers, colleagues, governors and parents who have made it all possible for the almost 40 years I have served in schools.