Spire Harrogate Clinic invests £3.5m in new diagnostic technology to offer same day MRI appointments

Up to 4,800 MRI appointments per year available to people in the Yorkshire area delivering faster access to scans and results

Following an investment of £3.5m in the latest diagnostic technology, Spire Harrogate Clinic is proud to offer up to 4,800 MRI appointments per year, to people living in and around the Yorkshire area. Offering same day appointments where available, patients can benefit from quicker and more accurate diagnoses, earlier treatment plans and peace of mind.

The latest AI technology delivers a higher-quality images and therefore more accurate diagnoses. While the speed of the scanner reduces the amount of time the patient needs to lie still, the increased size of the machine means a larger range of body shapes, sizes and conditions can be scanned for. All this makes for a more comfortable experience for the patient who will also have a choice of mood lighting and music, to relax to during the scanning process.

In addition to the X-ray and ultrasound services, the new MRI scanner will support general surgery and women’s health, as well as the investigation of orthopaedic, neurology, and urology conditions.

The investment marks a significant milestone in the expansion of Spire Healthcare’s Clinic services, ensuring patients have fast access to outstanding, personalised care within their local communities.

Opened in December 2024, Spire Harrogate Clinic is part of a growing network of new community clinics from Spire Healthcare which complements our 38 hospitals across England, Scotland, and Wales.

Hannah Whitaker, Imaging Manager at Spire Harrogate Clinic, said: At Spire Healthcare, we are committed to providing our patients with fast, safe, and expert-led access to diagnosis when they need it. We understand that waiting for treatment can be stressful, so by offering same-day appointments, we can continue delivering the outstanding care that our community has come to expect from Spire Harrogate Clinic.