Military couple who fostered ten children urge others to ‘give it a go’

A foster couple who have welcomed 10 children into their lives are encouraging people in North Yorkshire to consider opening their homes to give other youngsters a safe and loving place to stay.

Allan and Leeanne Stewart became foster carers four years ago this month after their nephew had been in care for several years and was struggling to settle in the various placements he had been in.

Mr and Mrs Stewart, who are serving soldiers in the British Army and live at Dishforth Airfield, have two daughters of their own, Lillian and Daisy, aged eight and five.

To mark Foster Care Fortnight 2025, which runs from May 12 to May 25, they are sharing their personal experiences and insights into their fostering journey, explaining the life-changing differences that they are making to the children they have welcomed into their home and encouraging others who are thinking of taking the first step to becoming foster carers.

Mr Stewart, who is with the 4th Regiment Royal Artillery, said: We didn’t initially realise we would have to become foster parents. We assumed we would simply be looking after our nephew who was eight at the time. We had always thought about becoming foster carers but never really made the move as we were both working and had a young family. Luckily, we had relocated to North Yorkshire with work so decided to give it a try. As we already had a child lined up to us, we had to complete the process a lot faster than normal, so it did feel a little intense. We were allocated a supervising social worker who is basically there to guide us through the process and answer any questions we had.

Mr and Mrs Stewart originally were “kinship carers” as they were fostering a relative but after a couple of years they decided to go through the process of being unconnected carers.

Mr Stewart said: In total, we have fostered approximately 10 children. We also provide emergency foster placement so this can range from a few nights to a few weeks at a time.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: We are so fortunate that we have foster carers who make an amazing difference and help these young people to feel safe, give them stability and love. In North Yorkshire alone, at any given time more than 400 fostering families are needed to offer a safe and loving home to local children in care. There are a range of opportunities for anyone interested in fostering, including short break fostering or planned regular sleepovers which provide options for adults who work full-time to foster at weekends in a flexible way.

Mr Stewart said he and his wife are keen to make as much positive influence on the lives of vulnerable children and young people in the county as possible.

Mr Stewart said: We are both members of the British Army so life can get pretty busy at times. One of us is usually deployed away somewhere so we have to really think about what is right for us as a family at any given time. However, it is extremely rewarding when you start seeing the work you have done materialise in the child. Sometimes it can take a very long time but for us it’s seeing their confidence grow, seeing how happy they are when they have achieved something they have struggled with previously. It just makes you feel like you are doing something right. For anyone thinking of fostering, we would say ‘give it a go’. The main thing people should know is that you can decide what and who is right for your family and are not pressured to take on more than you can handle. Make a plan, decide what is right for you then stick to it until you feel ready to change your plan.

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for children and families, Mel Hutchinson, said: Young people in care deserve the best opportunities to thrive and achieve their goals. And we know from listening to our children and young people how important foster care and that kind of stability in a family setting is to them. So please, if you’re considering fostering but have never been able to take the leap, contact us – even just to ask questions – and you will be met with a friendly and open response.

Foster carers receive full training and support to help turn young lives around. There are also tax-free payments and allowances available.

Anyone considering fostering with North Yorkshire Council can find out more information at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering-north-yorkshire