Mayor of York and North Yorkshire investing £500,000 in digital hubs

£500,000 of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s UKSPF funding is going to be invested into digital hubs across the region.

Mayor David Skaith said: Many communities across our region are faced with poor internet connectivity. This is something we are actively trying to combat. As we work to address the gap in connectivity through our Local Growth Plan, it’s important we improve digital skills and make sure no community is left behind. This programme will help fund new equipment, but it’ll also help with local digital champion training. This approach will make sure we are doing all we can to create communities that are connected to opportunity through digital inclusion. I am committed to investing in people to fix our foundations, and digital connectivity is key to that.

The programme, which will be delivered by North Yorkshire Council on behalf of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, will support the creation of sustainable digital hubs across York and North Yorkshire, improving access to digital inclusion services. Local digital champions will help communities get online and connect with wider support that addresses health inequalities.

Skaith continued: This programme is a perfect example of how partners can work together to benefit the whole region. It is due to be delivered by a partnership including York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, North Yorkshire Council, Community First Yorkshire, and York CVS.

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, who is a member of the combined authority, said: We have so many diverse communities across York and North Yorkshire, and we are committed to ensuring everyone is able to get online. This funding will help build on the work that was undertaken during the last financial year in a scheme that was administered by ourselves. This project saw 40 digital hubs delivered across 128 locations, while 287 digital champions were trained and support was given to 2,908 people. These efforts have made a real difference to our communities, many of which are in deeply rural parts of North Yorkshire, and I am pleased to see such a significant amount of funding has been committed to building on the work that has already taken place.

Jane Colthup, Chief Executive of Community First Yorkshire, said: Digital skills and access is rapidly becoming a cornerstone of life that we are keen to address and we’re helping to improve people’s skills and confidence through this digital upskilling programme. With so many services now available online, this drive to improve digital inclusivity across North Yorkshire is especially important to help our local voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations and their communities thrive.

Alison Semmence, Chief Executive of York CVS, said: In an increasingly digital world, it’s so important that we address the digital divide that exists and work with our communities in York to challenge digital exclusion. We’re really pleased to be supporting this programme of work across our city to provide digital skills and funding support for charitable organisations and the communities they support.

Applications close on 30th June, apply here: https://yorknorthyorks-ca.gov.uk/project/digital-inclusion-programme/