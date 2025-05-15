Harrogate’s MP backs homelessness fundraiser

Harrogate’s leading homelessness charity, the Harrogate Homeless Project, got celebrity backing at its coffee and lunch fundraiser on Saturday at St Peter’s Church in Harrogate.

Local MP, Tom Gordon, dropped in amidst his busy weekend of engagements to thank the HHP team for their work and to give a boost to the event.

Tom, pictured being served coffee and home-made cheesecake by HHP chief executive Richard Cooper, is no stranger to Harrogate Homeless Project having visited the charity soon after he was elected last year. He and his team have stayed in touch with HHP to support individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness and Tom also invited HHP to be part of his town centre taskforce.

Tom said: It was great to drop in to Harrogate Homeless Project’s event this weekend and chat with some of the dedicated team behind the project. The work they’re doing to support vulnerable people in our community is incredibly important, and I’m keen to do what I can to support their efforts.