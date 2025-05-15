Carlton Lodge Activity Centre North Yorkshire Youth Awarded Contract to Deliver City of York’s Youth Strategy

Carlton Lodge Activity Centre, operated by North Yorkshire Youth, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the contract to deliver the City of York’s Youth Strategy. This significant milestone marks a commitment to supporting young people across York with innovative and engaging programs aimed at fostering personal growth, well-being, and future opportunities.

The City of York’s Youth Strategy is designed to provide young people with access to high-quality services, activities, and support that empower them to thrive. Carlton Lodge Activity Centre, known for its dynamic approach to youth development through outdoor education and leadership training, will spearhead the delivery of this strategy, ensuring a positive and lasting impact on York’s youth community.

David Sharp, chief executive at Carlton Lodge Activity Centre, said: We are thrilled to be entrusted with this opportunity to shape and implement the City of York’s Youth Strategy. Our focus will be on creating inclusive, inspiring, and meaningful experiences that equip young people with essential life skills, confidence, and a strong sense of community.

Through a collaborative approach, Carlton Lodge Activity Centre will work closely with local stakeholders, schools, and youth organizations to ensure that the strategy meets the evolving needs of young people in York. The initiative will encompass a variety of programs, including outdoor adventure activities, mental health support, leadership training, and career development opportunities.

Cllr Bob Webb, City of York Council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: York’s three-year Youth Strategy aims to connect young people to their communities, providing them with safe environments to take part in activities that support their development and physical and mental health, while promoting inclusion and resilience. The new partnership with North Yorkshire Youth is a key step in our commitment to build York’s youth sector, support the city’s youth workers and deliver a fantastic youth offer for local young people.

Carlton Lodge Activity Centre North Yorkshire Youth has a long-standing reputation for delivering impactful youth programs across the region. This new contract further reinforces their dedication to empowering young people and helping them reach their full potential.