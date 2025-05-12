Rossett School Launches ‘Rossett Red’ Sponsored Walk Fundraiser in Support of Local Charities

Rossett School is proud to announce the return of its biennial Sponsored Walk, taking place on Friday 27th June 2025. This long-standing tradition, now in its 30th year, with the very first one taking place in 1974, brings together students, staff, and the wider school community for a day of challenge, community spirit, and charity.

This year’s event comes with a vibrant new twist, the theme is ‘Rossett Red’, and all students will wear their Rossett PE tops to show their school pride as they walk.

In consultation with staff and students, a new 12km route has been designed, offering a scenic journey through the local countryside, past Harlow Carr Gardens and through Valley Gardens, using pedestrian paths and public rights of way. The route will be fully marshalled and supervised by staff and volunteers from the Rossett and Red Kite Learning Trust community to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants.

The Sponsored Walk is a whole-school event for students in Years 7–10, and aims to raise vital funds for two inspiring local charities, chosen by the Rossett Student Council:

Horticap – Supporting students with learning disabilities through horticulture, crafts, and rural skills.

New Beginnings – Providing help for women and children in North Yorkshire who have experienced domestic abuse.

To round off the day, the school will host a Post-Walk Celebration Event on the school grounds. This fun gathering will feature further fundraising activities, including a tombola, raffle, and other fun initiatives, giving students, families, and staff a chance to continue supporting the two nominated charities. All proceeds will go directly to Horticap and New Beginnings.

Mr Mark Bulmer, Assistant Headteacher and event organiser, shared his enthusiasm for the event, saying: The Rossett Sponsored Walk is one of the highlights of our school calendar. It’s not just about raising money, it’s about coming together as a community to support great causes, enjoy the outdoors, and create lasting memories. We’re particularly excited about the new route this year and the addition of our post-walk celebration, which we hope will further boost our fundraising efforts. We’re proud to support two fantastic charities and can’t wait to see our students in their Rossett Red, stepping up for such important causes.

Students have already begun their fundraising efforts, and the school is also reaching out to the local business community for support through sponsorship and raffle prize donations. Contributions of any size, whether monetary or in the form of services, products, or vouchers, are warmly welcomed.

Interested in supporting the event?

Contact office@rs.rklt.co.uk or call 01423 564444.

Rossett School say they look forward to a fantastic day of walking, community connection, and charitable giving, all while proudly wearing Rossett Red.