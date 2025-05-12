Heritage plant collection inspires Newby Hall’s first ever exhibit at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Visitors to the world’s most famous horticultural stage will be treated to a North Yorkshire-inspired display later this month when Newby Hall exhibits for the first ever time at RHS Chelsea Flower Show (20-24 May).

Newby Hall is renowned for its National Plant Collection of Cornus, a stunning range of flowering dogwood trees and shrubs which boast colourful ‘flowers’ in April, May and June.

Paying tribute to Newby Hall’s collection, the woodland-themed RHS Chelsea display will highlight some of the most eye-catching and unusual varieties of Cornus, underplanted with lush foliage and woodland companion planting. It will form a key part of Plant Heritage’s display within the Floral Marquee (stand GPB 020) at RHS Chelsea, which celebrates the beauty of the National Plant Collections. Plant Heritage, which champions and conserves garden plants, returns to RHS Chelsea this year to showcase Newby Hall’s striking collection, and more.

Newby Hall’s Cornus collection is one of the UK’s most extensive, comprising over 100 individual specimens, 48 cultivars and 25 species. It was originally started in 1990 by Robin Compton, a passionate horticulturist and former president of the National Council for the Conservation of Plants and Gardens – now known as Plant Heritage. The very first Cornus kousa was planted by his father, Major Edward Compton, in 1937, sparking a passion that would eventually grow into this nationally recognised collection.

The RHS Chelsea display has been carefully designed by Newby Hall’s head gardener, Lawrence Wright, in collaboration with owners Richard and Lucinda Compton, who now curate the collection.

“This display is a celebration of our family’s horticultural heritage and the decades of passion that have gone into building the Cornus collection,” said Richard Compton. “We’re thrilled Newby Hall will be showcased at RHS Chelsea and we can shine a spotlight on the beauty and diversity of these remarkable plants.”

Richard and Lucinda’s daughter, Sasha Compton, who is an established artist and designer, will be painting the Cornus display at the show. Jake Sutcliffe Studio will be building the display.

Newby Hall’s famous gardens are a jewel of the Yorkshire countryside, frequently featured in television productions such as Peaky Blinders and Victoria. The garden boasts 14 stunning ‘rooms’, two heritage orchards, and one of the UK’s longest double herbaceous borders. Other highlights include a Rose Garden at its fragrant peak in June, an Autumn Garden filled with Dahlias and over 80 different varieties of Salvia, and an Edwardian Rock Garden nearing the end of major restoration which is due to be complete in spring 2026.

This September, Newby Hall will also host the popular Harrogate Autumn Flower Show from 19–21 September. Newby Hall & Gardens are open to the public from April to September, welcoming over 120,000 visitors annually. With its rich history, award-winning gardens, and vibrant programme of events, Newby continues to inspire gardeners and plant lovers from around the world.