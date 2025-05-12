Henshaws raises £23,000 at Beer Festival

Henshaws Beer Festival has raised a huge £23,000 following its return to Knaresborough earlier this month.

The Henshaws Beer Fest is a vital annual fundraiser to support the charity’s specialist college and Arts and Crafts centre.

This year’s event was held on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4 May 2025 and treated visitors to two family-friendly day time sessions and one adult only evening session.

The festival welcomed a massive 468 visitors to soak up the atmosphere and watch 18 performances by local artists and DJ’s including the Henshaws Hotspots band.

Over the course of two sun-soaked days over 2,000 drinks were served by 11 local vendors, including 30 handpicked local beers, ciders, wines and gins by the breweries Harrogate Brewing, Turning Point Brewing, Cold Bath Brewing, Roosters, Daleside and Black Sheep Brewery.

Clare Cunningham, fundraiser at Henshaws, said: We’re absolutely thrilled that Beer Fest 2025 raised an incredible £23,000 for Henshaws! It was a fantastic weekend, with over 460 people joining us for brilliant live music, locally brewed drinks, and a warm, community atmosphere. We’re so grateful to all our sponsors, as well as our dedicated volunteers, talented musicians, generous vendors, and everyone who bought a ticket, your support means the world. Every pound raised will help Henshaws continue to support people living with sight loss and other disabilities across the North of England. We can’t wait to welcome you back for our next event, Bed Fest, on Saturday 14th June, kindly sponsored by Specsavers, for more music, community spirit, and celebration!