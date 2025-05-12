Rossett Celebrates Transformational Ofsted Report

“Pupils enjoy attending this happy, welcoming and inclusive school.”

Rossett School, in Harrogate, is celebrating a significant milestone after receiving a “Good” rating in all five inspection areas in its latest Ofsted report, a remarkable improvement from its previous “Requires Improvement” judgements in in July 2019, and again in November 2022.

Since joining Red Kite Learning Trust in September 2023 and under the new leadership of Mr Tim Milburn, appointed as Headteacher shortly after the school’s last inspection, Rossett School has undergone a period of rapid and sustained improvement. An Ofsted Monitoring Inspection report in January 2024 recognised that the “school and leaders have ensured that the school is improving quickly” and praised the progress made.

Ofsted Inspectors returned on 1 and 2 April 2025 for a full inspection and in every category, Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, Leadership and Management, and Sixth Form Provision, Rossett School was judged to be “Good”.

Ofsted found the school environment to be “happy, welcoming and inclusive,” and highlighted the strong sense of community and ambition that now defines daily life at Rossett School, stating that pupils, “increasingly flourish in this calm and orderly learning environment.”

Recognising the hard work of the staff at the school, inspectors have commended the quality of education, noting that “teachers have strong subject knowledge” and “continually check pupils’ understanding,” ensuring students make strong progress through the curriculum. The report also praises the school’s pastoral care, with many parents telling inspectors that their child is “thriving due to expert guidance and teaching.”

The Ofsted report notes that “this is a school that wants every pupil to belong and benefit fully from all that it has to offer. A culture of kindness and respect is the hallmark of everyday routines.” It also highlights how “the school prioritises support for vulnerable pupils” and “recognises the achievements of pupils, helping them develop character traits that will help them in the future.”

Staff morale has never been higher, with inspectors stating that “staff are exceptionally proud to work at Rossett School” and are confident in the direction of the school under its new leadership.

Headteacher at Rossett School, Mr Tim Milburn, said: I am absolutely delighted with this outcome for our community. It reflects the incredible hard work and commitment of our entire staff team as well as the support, guidance and expertise we have received from our Red Kite Learning Trust colleagues. I want to thank our students, families, and the wider school community for their trust and support as we’ve made these improvements together. This report validates what we already knew, that Rossett School is a place where every young person can thrive and where success is for everyone.

Director of Secondary Education at Red Kite Learning Trust, Erica Hiorns, said: This is a fantastic achievement for Rossett School and a testament to the impact of strong, values-led leadership and a united school community. The progress made since the last inspection has been transformational. We are proud to see Ofsted recognise the culture of care, ambition, and high standards that now defines the school.

To continue this open dialogue with the community, Rossett School will be holding a Parent Forum on Thursday 22 May to discuss the findings of the Ofsted report and explore the next steps in the school’s ongoing journey of improvement.