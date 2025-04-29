Rossett School Striding for Success at Harrogate Parkrun

It may not have been the London Marathon, but Rossett School’s takeover of the Harrogate Parkrun on Saturday was certainly a race to remember. Held on the beautiful Stray, the event saw students, staff, and volunteers come together for a morning full of energy, enthusiasm, and community spirit.

Many Rossett students took part in the run, including Year 6 pupils who will be joining the school in September, an inspiring show of early school spirit. They were joined by dedicated staff members, along with two babies in buggies and one very energetic toddler! Behind the scenes, many more staff and parent volunteers played a vital role in keeping the event running smoothly.

Headteacher Mr Tim Milburn commented: We are delighted that Rossett School could support such a long-standing and valued community event. I’d like to thank Harrogate Parkrun for letting our school get involved, it was a hugely enjoyable morning, and we look forward to joining the Harrogate running community again soon.

From the first warm-up to the final sprint, the atmosphere was one of camaraderie and celebration. Whether running, walking, marshalling, or cheering from the sidelines, it was fantastic to see so many members of the Rossett community getting involved.