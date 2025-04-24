Local NHS Supports York Health and Arts Mela Multicultural Festival for the second time

NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board (ICB), in collaboration with various local organisations, is once again supporting the York Health and Arts Mela multicultural festival.

Following the success of the inaugural Mela event in 2023, the festival won a Community Pride Award in 2024, and we are delighted that is it back on Sunday, 11 May, at the Museum Gardens and Exhibition Square in York.

The York Health and Arts Mela is a multicultural health festival aimed at addressing health inequalities in underrepresented groups. The term ‘Mela’ means ‘meeting’ or ‘gathering’ in Hindi.

Shamim Eimaan, Director of Eimaan Culture and Community Services CIC, organiser of the event, said: Health Melas are an opportunity to address health inequalities, explore barriers, raise awareness, learning and promoting services to underrepresented groups and the wider community. It is a platform to encourage individuals to make lifestyles changes and to empower communities to take better care of their health and wellbeing. The multi-cultural event is an opportunity to showcase traditional music, food and entertainment associated with a range of diverse cultures. There will be a number of healthcare professionals in attendance who will be delivering learning and screening checks in a fun and traditional environment. There will also be a number of other mobile units offering a plethora of health information.

You can view the full programme of event for both the Museum Gardens and the Exhibition Square, accessibility information, stand information and directions in this leaflet:

The event is free to attend – it will be an inclusive event and open to the public who can join in and learn about and enjoy the different cultures.