Groundbreaking performance set to turn the tables on graphic novel classic

The incredible worlds of graphic novels, orchestral music and electronic soundscapes will come together in a captivating, immersive performance in Leeds next week.

Award-winning turntablist, DJ and producer NikNak will join forces with Chineke! Orchestra for the world premier of “Parable”, a brand new piece created as part of the Sound Out Leeds series.

Performed at Hunslet’s Testbed, the groundbreaking piece is inspired by the acclaimed graphic novel adaptation of Octavia Butler’s Parable of the Sower, and will see turntables used as an instrument as they interact with a live orchestra.

Created in collaboration with acclaimed cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson, “Parable” explores its source material’s themes of resilience, community and change, creating a dystopian world of sound.

Based in Leeds, DJ and radio broadcaster NikNak is also an Oram Award-winning turntablist, a form of music which sees artists manipulate sounds through techniques like scratching, beat juggling, and mixing, using turntables and a DJ mixer.

Speaking about her inspiration for the performance, NikNak said: “The themes of Parable of the Sower feel very relevant to our current times, and I wanted to channel those ideas into a musical and performance context. It’s a way to engage people with the book’s themes in a new medium.”

She added: “This commission blends turntablism and electronic music production elements with orchestral music in a way that feels fresh.

“What I’m doing with Chineke! Orchestra is creating a new piece from scratch, no pun intended, using turntables as an instrument alongside an orchestra. It’s something that doesn’t happen very often, and I’m very excited to bring this new, original work to life.”

Parable takes place at Testbed on May 1 at 8pm. Tickets and more information are available at: Parable – Concert Season

Aimed at supporting unconventional live experiences and a more accessible classical scene, Sound Out Leeds is produced by Leeds International Concert Season.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “The breadth and diversity of the musical talent in Leeds is truly extraordinary and it’s wonderful that some of these amazing artists are being given such a unique chance to showcase what they can do.

“Seeing an eclectic programme of performers taking to the stage in their home city is genuinely inspiring for both audiences and aspiring Leeds artists.”

The Sound Out Leeds series is supported using public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.