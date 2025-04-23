Sorceress weaves her magic in time for Spring Flower Show

Great Yorkshire Events Centre, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

24 – 27 April 2025, 9.30-5pm daily

Floral sorceress Ewa Mawdsley cast a spellbinding figure ahead of the Harrogate Spring Flower Show which opens tomorrow.

Bedecked in flowers and foliage, Ewa wove her magic over a bubbling bloom-filled cauldron to reflect one of the floral art themes at this year’s show – ‘Swords & Sorcery: Fantasy Heroes’.

The mystical masterpiece was designed by Harrogate florist Helen James and her colleague Laura Pannitt and included alliums, artichokes, achillea and asparagus fern.

Organised by the North of England Horticultural Society, the Harrogate Spring Flower show is expected to attract 40,000 visitors over the next four days.

Highlights for 2025 include the spectacular Grand Floral Hall featuring displays of stunning spring blooms, inspiring Show Gardens and Creative Borders and the biggest exhibition of creative floral art in the UK.

Tickets are available https://www.flowershow.org.uk/spring-show/