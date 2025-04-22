Chris Aldred, Liberal Democrat Candidate for High Harrogate Ward: Questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

Chris Aldred is the Liberal Democrat Candidate for High Harrogate Ward in the Harrogate Town Council Elections on 1 May 2025.

Some questions to Chris:

What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

I have lived in Harrogate for 25 years. I am the current Charter Mayor of Harrogate 2024/25, Elected NYC Councillor for High Harrogate & Kingsley since 2022 and previously Harrogate Borough Councillor for Fairfax 2018 – 2023. Also, currently a Trustee of Harrogate Theatre & Honorary President of Harrogate International Partnerships (Town Twining). I live here because it’s a wonderful Community & I don’t wish to live anywhere else.

The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would would you like to see a town council do ?

The first two years – up to the 2027 Election – will be a time for developing a strategy for the future, as well as a significant negotiation period with North Yorkshire Council and other leading representative organisations within the Town – our Liberal Democrat North Yorkshire Councillors & MP have already established good working relationships with numerous respected organisations which complement our progressive vision for Harrogate going forward – the Harrogate BID, Chamber of Commerce, Harrogate Civic Society, Zero Carbon Harrogate, Harrogate International Partnerships, Harrogate Festivals, Harrogate Theatre, Harrogate & District Community Action and a host of others. We will build on these existing relationships, also working very closely with elected colleagues on Liberal Democrat controlled Knaresborough Town Council, to develop projects of mutual benefit for the residents of both towns.

The Town Council will have a legal duty to provide and manage Allotments form Day One ……we would like to expand this into provision of further facilities within the Town, both existing and new, such as more active recreational opportunities for Young People, more & better Parks and Children’s Playgrounds, as well as bringing back a weekly outdoor Market for the town.

We have identified that there is a significant role the Town Council can provide within Harrogate, to lead Tourism initiatives – both in terms of infrastructure & events – something the Conservatives in Northallerton are doing very little of at the moment, which is having a notable negative effect on the continuing economic sustainability of the Town.

The Town Council, again from Day One, will have a legally significant role within the current Planning process – being able to formerly offer opinions and advise on all new local applications, whilst also leading on the ongoing process of developing a Neighbourhood Plan for Harrogate, which would contribute to North Yorkshires developing broader Local Plan

Above all the Liberal Democrats see Harrogate Town Council, through its partnership working with other organisations, as being the legitimate Voice for the Town , holding Northallerton to account in situations such as the non-clearance of our Footpaths during the January cold weather spell and the lack of any significant commemoration of D Day in Harrogate last summer – where significant events and celebrations took place elsewhere in the former Harrogate Borough, led by and coordinated by the Town & City Councils in those communities.

We have a vision for a Liberal Democrat led Harrogate Town Council that supports local groups and organisations, helping to promote the Town and encourage tourism. It should boost business and help create an environment to bring jobs to the Town. It should fight hard to protect and enhance our local environment and community facilities. It should work with the police to deter crime and anti-social behaviour and It should challenge Conservative-run North Yorkshire Council to improve infrastructure and give us better public transport.

It is time for Harrogate to speak for itself – and a Liberal Democrat led Town Council will amplify that voice.

What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

The Precept – set by the Tory Executive in Northallerton – is amazingly low compared to other Town Councils – just £13 per household, per year. Knaresborough precepts over £30 per year, Ripon over £80 & Skipton, Northallerton, Thirsk & Malton over £100. (All above are Band D Households – not individuals – per year). These are all Town Councils who have been in existence for some time and actually provide services & facilities for their communities. The Tory Executive obviously do not wish this Town Council to achieve much, because they are not empowering it with sufficient resources from Day One. Clearly, in future years, the Precept will need to increase, to allow the Town Council to provide Services that Harrogate needs …..so the main challenge over the first two years is to decide what those services are going to be, negotiate with Northallerton to claim some of them back, running them more efficiently locally and to properly Budget for much needed new provision.

What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

A better quality of life with more on offer for children & young people, Pride in Our Town once more, a safer environment to grow up in, less congestion on our roads, better signage within the Town, a weekly outdoor Market, fewer Grot Spots, events and activities we can all enjoy together.

What else do you believe people should know about your or what you believe ?

My contact details are fully available on the North Yorkshire Council Website, and I am happy to answer any further questions from Harrogate residents on what I believe.

Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality ?

Both. Being a member of a co-ordinated group of like-minded people means that more can be achieved than as one individual, especially when the group has very specific aims and objectives. But a “Can Do” Personality is also a great help in getting things done – fortunately our Liberal Democrat Candidates all have positive personalities and wish to make Harrogate a better place to live, grow & work.