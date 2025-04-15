MasterChef experience comes to Knaresborough

MasterChef finalist Nick Rapson is bringing a unique dining experience to The Mitre on Thursday 24 April 2025.

He will be cooking the menu which saw him sail through to the finals, this will be an evening of delicious Latin Inspired food, beer pairing and music in the heart of Knaresborough.

Nick and his team have been touring around North Yorkshire and the North East, putting together events showcasing his Latin heritage, passion for Latin food, flavours and dishes. The concept is connecting music, drink and good people together to create an experience you will be talking about long after.

There will be 3 vegetarian and meat Latin Inspired courses that he made on the MasterChef show which powered him through to the final, getting him rave reviews from the Judges along the way.

Nick enjoys speaking to his guests and he will be going around tables introducing himself, talking about the flavours and championing the local ingredients he uses in all his dishes. He has run high profile events for exclusive clients around Knightsbridge and Chelsea and sold out supper club events in Leeds and London and is now excited to be bringing the MasterChef Menu to Knaresborough.

Nick said: I can’t wait to bring my MasterChef and Latin passion together to bring you some amazing food to enjoy at The Mitre. Expect locally sourced ingredients cooked in a latin style, using my Venezuelan roots and Michelin training to make you delicious dishes. Vamos Knaresborough!

Tickets cost £65 per person and include the 3 course MasterChef menu and experience.

To buy tickets, go to: https://www.trybooking.com/uk/EPMW