Shortlist announced for Hospitality and Tourism Awards

Organisers have announced the shortlist for the twelve categories in the Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Awards which will be presented at a spectacular gala dinner taking place at the Royal Hall on Monday 2nd June 2025.
Nominations flooded in once more this year as these special awards continue to create excitement and interest and category sponsors and judges once again had to deliberate long & hard over some very tough decisions because of the excellent quality of the nominations with nearly 1000 received in total again this year.
Now in it’s seventeenth year the awards are organised and hosted by Simon Cotton on behalf of Harrogate Hospitality & Tourism Association, the association of the leading hotels of the town.
Simon said:
It was fantastic this year to see so many new business getting involved and the interest from the wider Harrogate District rather than just the town centre venues has also been so good to see and clearly demonstrates how much these awards mean to people and local businesses.
Once again it is clear from the number of entries we received that these awards still truly capture the imagination of those working in, or affected by hospitality and tourism, and shows what a major industry it is for the town.
Harrogate relies heavily on both business and leisure tourism and everyone involved in the chain of visitor service delivery play their part in continuing to deliver the excellent standards of service and hospitality associated with Harrogate.
The judges were once again impressed by the level and quality of entries this year and as has come the case over the years, there were a number of categories where it was really hard to have to leave out some really fantastic entries and I only hope that those who haven’t made it this year to the short list will try again next year.
To ensure we had the best candidates shortlisted several sponsors will visit the nominees at their place of work and spend some time to see them in action and talk to them about their jobs; although some of the judges have decided to go undercover and visit some of the venues as mystery guests too.
Over 200 tickets have already been snapped up for the big night and on Monday 2nd June so it is inevitable that we will once again sell out the night in a matter of days now.
If you would like to come and support those shortlisted, tickets are available by email at Lyndsey.gibbs@hotmail.co.uk at £85 per person.
Demand for tickets is already very high and usually sell out within 2 weeks of the shortlist being announced so please book early to avoid disappointment.
The judging panel’s shortlists for each category are:
- Waiter/Waitress of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Spring Water
- Declan Linaker – Cedar Court Hotel
- Amy Matthews – Coach & Horses
- Laura Davis – The Malt Shovel
- Ashleigh Stubbs – The Mucky Duck
- Lindsey Oldman – Weetons, West Park
Bar Person of the Year – sponsored by Matthew Clark
- Franklin Bouckley – Rhubarb
- Jamie Hodgson – Six Poor Folk
- Bradley Anderson – Starling Bar
- Josh Higgot – Tap on Tutt, Boroughbridge
- Kain Shard – William & Victoria
Chef of the Year – sponsored by Sykes House Farm
- Egle Marcinkevicivie – Farmhouse
- James Campbell – Malt Shovel, Brearton
- Csaba Klimo – Pickled Sprout
- Varun Khanna – Rhubarb
Team of the Year – sponsored by Platinum
- Central Cafe
- Henshaws Arts & Craft Centre Cafe
- The Old Deanery, Ripon
- Sasso Restaurant
- Turkish Baths
Newcomer of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate College
- Ambers Restaurant
- Hera Cocktail Lounge
- Illam Restaurant
- Stefano’s Pizzeria
Unsung Hero – sponsored by Bidfood
- Emily Gaunt – Bluebell, Arkendale
- Nicole Managan – Farmhouse
- Alan Huddart – Harrogate Pub Watch
- Mike Wicks – North Bar
- Rachel Worth – Old Swan Hotel
Outstanding Customer Service – sponsored by Slingsby
- Gabriel Dias – Coach & Horses
- Joseph Graves – Grantham Arms
- Lisa Tait – Three’s A Crowd
- Lindsay Oldman – Weetons
Restaurant of the Year – sponsored by Guiness
- Cattleman’s
- Illam Restaurant
- Konak Meze
- Pickled Sprout
- Rhubarb
Bar of the Year – sponsored by Timothy Taylor’s
- Fat Badger
- Hidden Lounge
- Mucky Duck
- Six Poor Folk
- Starling Bar Café Kitchen
Receptionist of the Year – sponsored by Harrogate Christmas & Gift
- Ava Chisnall – Grantley Hall
- Shelby Gibbs – Harrogate International Festivals
- Lily Allen – Majestic Hotel
- Mary Sanchez – West Park Hotel
Housekeeper of the Year – sponsored by Beaucare
- Sharon Thackray – The Bluebell
- Justyna Janiec – Crown Hotel
- Sam Lewis – Rudding Park
- Betty Frazer – West Park Hotel
Harrogate Ambassador – sponsored by Your Harrogate
The winner of this special Award is to be announced on the night.