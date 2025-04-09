Christine Ford, Reform UK candidate for St Georges Ward: Questions to the Harrogate Town Council Candidates

Christine Ford is the Reform UK candidate for the St Georges Ward in the Harrogate Town Council elections on the 1 May 2025.

Some questions to Christine Ford.

What’s your connection to Harrogate ?

Generations of my family have lived here, with businesses in Harrogate and the local area, including Yorkshire Farmers. I was raised in Harrogate then worked at the UN in Geneva, Brussels and Paris for 18 years. My children attended Pannal Primary and St Aidans upon my return. Harrogate is one of the most beautiful towns in England.

The role of the Harrogate Town Council isn’t fully defined, what would you like to see a town council do ?

Represent the wishes of our large Harrogate business and residents community. Local representation from councillors who live in the town. As well as dealing with the more mundane but pressing aspects such as potholes, that we engage in regaining our conference centre contracts and revive our spa town status.

What do you see as the main challenges for the town council ?

Fresh, innovative ‘no nonsense’ view and approach with our ‘Harrogate’ funds. Regain these Harrogate assets which are substantial and work with our local Chamber of Commerce and similar bodies cohesively.

What do you see as the main gains for the people of Harrogate ?

One council – one focus – a united front with one strong voice.

What else do you believe people should know about you and what you believe ?

I worked for the UN in Geneva then the home office in the UK. Harrogate is a truly beautiful town. We need to regain Conference Centre contracts that have been lost to Birmingham and other venues and I would like us to rebuild our Spa town status with our 88 mineral springs in Harrogate.

Should a town councillor be voted for based on party or personality ?

Both. If my personality and what I believe in is able to further and promote the Reform Party so much the better.

