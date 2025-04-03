Kynren reimagining its iconic Queen Vicoria’s Diamond Jubilee parade for 10th annoversary

Exciting progress is being made in preparation for Kynren’s celebratory 2025 season, including a significant update to its memorable Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Parade.

Kynren is enhancing the overall scene for its audiences with new props and costumes, fresh energy, impressive projections, innovative choreography and updated music inspired by the Victorian era to mark its tenth anniversary season.

This reimagined performance, which centres around the majestic Queen Victoria as she makes her grand entrance in a six-horse carriage, resplendent with intricate detailing and opulence, promises to captivate audiences like never before. It will now feature over 150 performers and more than 20 horses, bringing the vibrant essence of Victorian society back to life.

The chimes of Big Ben ring out, introducing the new sequence that transports audiences to the heart of London. The city’s bustling streets come to life in anticipation of the grand procession. Nannies push old-style prams, well-dressed ladies and bankers stride purposefully, newspaper boys dash through the crowds and chimney sweeps pop up in unexpected places. With a touch of comedy woven throughout, the lively scene unfolds across the seven-and-a-half-acre stage.

Anna Warnecke, CEO at Kynren said: This revitalisation injects a new energy to a treasured part of our show. Audiences can look forward to an even more immersive and engaging portrayal of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee, a scene that showcases the creativity and dedication of our incredible volunteer cast and crew.

The development of this part of Kynren, which is one of 29 iconic moments from English history, myth and legend featured in the show, has also involved significant construction work, with a brand-new catwalk being installed. The temporary draining of the impressive man-made lake has been required to allow for construction.

The catwalk is being delivered in 12 sections, each weighing an impressive 1.5 tonnes and measuring approximately six metres by four metres. The Kynren team has recently captured a key moment in the installation process as these large steel sections are carefully craned into position, demonstrating the scale and precision of the project.

Anna added: We are always looking for ways to enhance the show to ensure our audiences have the best experience possible and to provide something different for them to enjoy when they come back every year. As well as completing the usual costume maintenance, prop repairs and work on the surrounding landscape, we also continually assess our vast sets and infrastructure, making tweaks and improvements that we feel will elevate the overall production. The structural upgrade to the catwalk is a detailed and complex task, but the team involved have risen to the challenge and showcased their expertise and determination. I’m sure it will be a fantastic addition to the set ready for our tenth anniversary season this summer.

The steel used for this transformation has been manufactured locally by D&S Services based in Peterlee, highlighting the production expertise of skilled workers in the area. This upgrade will enhance the grandeur of the Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Parade scene, bringing new levels of spectacle and authenticity to the show.

A spokesperson from D&S Services said: We were thrilled when 11Arches approached us again to contribute new work for the Kynren project. Being part of this exciting local production, which continues to grow year after year, is an incredible opportunity. We love a challenge and can’t wait to see the finished piece come to life!

Kynren’s 2025 extended season will open on Saturday 19th July and run until Saturday 13th September, offering audiences an unforgettable journey through 2,000 years of iconic English history, myth and legend.

See www.kynren.com