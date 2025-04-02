Saltergate Schools Officially Join Red Kite Learning Trust

Saltergate Schools are proud to officially become part of Red Kite Learning Trust as of today, 1st April 2025. This marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the school community, strengthening opportunities for collaboration, support, and educational excellence.

Following the Department for Education’s approval in December 2024, extensive planning and transition work has ensured a seamless integration of Saltergate’s nursery, infant, and junior provision into the Trust’s family of now 16 schools across North and West Yorkshire.

Mrs Jo Hall, Headteacher of Saltergate Schools, said: Today marks a significant milestone for Saltergate. By joining Red Kite Learning Trust, we are securing the best possible future for our pupils, staff, and the wider school community. We look forward to harnessing the collective expertise, shared resources, and strong network of support that Red Kite Learning Trust provides while maintaining the unique character and strengths of our school.

As part of Red Kite Learning Trust, Saltergate Schools will benefit from enhanced opportunities for professional development, collaborative learning, and operational efficiencies, ensuring continued growth and success for all pupils. The Trust’s central team provides expertise in School Improvement, Finance, HR, Estate Management, and additional operational support, allowing school leaders and staff to focus on delivering high-quality education. This partnership will provide opportunities to share knowledge with other schools in the Trust which include, Coppice Valley, Western and Rossett Acre Primary Schools, Oatlands Junior School, Harrogate Grammar School, Rossett School and a further eight schools in Leeds.

Richard Sheriff, CEO of Red Kite Learning Trust said: We are delighted to officially welcome Saltergate Schools into our Trust. This partnership will strengthen our shared commitment to nurturing ambition, delivering excellence, and enriching the lives of children. Saltergate’s passionate staff and engaged school community will bring great value to our Trust, and we are excited to work together to build on their existing successes.

The integration of Saltergate Schools into Red Kite Learning Trust reinforces a shared vision for high-quality education and a commitment to ensuring every child thrives. Parents and carers will continue to see the same dedicated staff and high standards of education, now supported by the wider Trust’s resources and expertise.

This new partnership ensures that Saltergate Schools remain at the heart of the local community while benefiting from the strength of a wider educational network. Together, Red Kite Learning Trust and Saltergate Schools look forward to a bright future of learning, innovation, and opportunity.