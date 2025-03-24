Woman hit by car in Harrogate and left seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a 74-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car.

It happened on Wetherby Road, Harrogate at the junction with Starbucks car-park at around 12.15pm on Thursday 20 March 2025.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious leg injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision and to any motorists who were in the area and may have captured the incident or anyone with relevant dashcam footage should contact the police.

Please email drew.crossley@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help. Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 934 Drew Crossley.

Please quote reference 12250049486 when passing on information.

The driver of the vehicle involved has been interviewed under caution.