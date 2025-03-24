Sue continues farm fundraising at TEWV 10k

After an emotional moment crossing the finish line at last year’s inaugural TEWV 10k, Sue will return to York to push her daughter around the course once again.

Sue Storey, from Harrogate, who has worked for the NHS for 22 years, is raising money to rebuild and restore the sensory area and animal therapy area at Thorntree Farm, where her daughter, Christine, lives.

Christine, 27, who has a learning disability, autism, epilepsy, hearing loss, communication difficulties and ataxia, found solace and support in a supported residential setting at the farm in Stokesley.

Sue said: Thorntree Farm offers safe, supportive housing for adults with disabilities. Residents once benefitted from sensory spaces, animal therapy and a day centre. However, in February 2025, the service providers left, taking the vital therapeutic programmes with them. Without these, residents have experienced the loss of essential spaces designed for their needs. Now, we aim to rebuild and restore the sensory areas and animal therapy shelters to create new opportunities for growth, healing and joy for those who call Thorntree Farm a home. We are aiming to do smaller things which are more realistic to achieve, one baby step at a time. We have identified our first project which is to kit out the sensory garden with a summerhouse. This will be a quiet sensory area where residents can relax with giant bean bags, sensory lights, soft music and tactile equipment.

Sue will push Christine in her wheelchair along the TEWV 10k course at the Knavesmire, York Racecourse on Saturday 19 April, joined by her niece.

The event is organised by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, with entries still available.

Sue was one of the final finishers at the event in 2024 and added: The TEWV 10k was the first time I have taken part in an event in years. The volunteers and spectators along the course were amazing and I couldn’t have done it without the cheering and support.

To help support Sue, visit her fundraising page – Fundraiser by Susan Storey : Help create sensory & recreational spaces at Thorntree Farm

Enter the TEWV 10k at www.tewv.nhs.uk/10k