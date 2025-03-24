Harrogate MP and Lib Dem Deputy Leader call on Labour Government to drop plans for family business tax

Over the weekend, as the Liberal Democrat Spring Conference came to town, Tom Gordon met again met with local business Bettys & Taylors, alongside Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper.

Bettys & Taylors is a family-owned business based in Harrogate, with a remarkable 105-year history. It provides jobs for over 1,500 people and plays a vital role in the local economy.

The meeting followed Tom meeting with Bettys & Taylors two weeks ago. Following that meeting, Tom organised for Bettys & Taylors to meet with Daisy Cooper MP, who is also the Treasury spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, whilst she visited Harrogate for the Liberal Democrat Conference. At the meeting, they discussed Betty’s concerns, including around the changes to Employer’s National Insurance Contributions (NICs) and the withdrawal of Business Property Relief (BPR), both new policies introduced by the new Labour Government. Tom and the Liberal Democrats want to see these new policies dropped so that businesses can thrive.

Tom is determined to ensure that family businesses receive the reassurance they need from the government. Currently, BPR means that family businesses can be passed down to the next generation. For businesses like Bettys & Taylors removing BPR could have a huge impact, potentially jeopardising their future. There are serious concerns that a collapse of family businesses will halt growth and decimate local economies. To ensure family-run businesses in his constituency of Harrogate and Knaresborough can continue to thrive for years to come, Tom is urging the Labour government to commit to keeping this essential policy.