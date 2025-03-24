Deer Shed Festival & EMI North announce partnership & launch Apply To Play Scheme

Deer Shed festival, have announced the return of their ‘Apply to Play’ artist development programme with new partners EMI North.

‘Apply to Play’ is an opportunity for emerging talent to share their music with the Deer Shed community and beyond. Deer Shed and EMI North are now accepting applications from artists exclusively based in the North and welcome applications from artists from under-represented backgrounds.

EMI North is the UK’s first major label office to be based outside of London and is solely dedicated to supporting and investing in artists and creatives across the North of the UK, helping them find new audiences and build their careers.

Megan Evans – Festival Director, Deer Shed said: I’m thrilled to announce our collaboration between EMI North and Deer Shed. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to discover and nurture the next wave of talent. Through this artist development callout, we’re offering emerging artists the chance to grow their craft, expand their audience, and create something truly special. Together with EMI North, we’re committed to providing both the creative and practical support necessary to propel these artists into the future of music. We can’t wait to hear what’s next and to showcase these fresh, authentic voices at Deer Shed Festival! Scott Lewis – Label Manager, EMI North said: It’s fantastic to be partnering with Deer Shed on this call out to discover and platform emerging Northern talent. At EMI North, we know there is so much creative potential in the North and we’re committed to providing opportunities to help it flourish in the coming years, partnerships like this are part of how we’re going to do that. Working together to offer an incredible live opportunity and wider industry support will provide a significant positive impact for the selected artist. I’ve seen firsthand what a superb and unique festival Deer Shed is, spectacular artists, incredible music, and an appetite to create a safe and engaging space for the next generation of gig goers. With this, from meeting the brilliant team there, and our shared vision on platforming Northern talent, we’re really proud to be working together on the call out. Looking forward to hearing what comes through in the submissions!

Open to any and all artists, the winners of the Deer Shed x EMI North Apply to Play programme will receive a series of invaluable mentorship and advice sessions from the EMI North Team alongside a paid performance slot, joining a lineup that already includes the likes of critically-acclaimed poet and spoken work artist Kae Tempest, fast-rising London quartet Wunderhorse, inimitable indie outfit The Big Moon and many, many more as well as a host of world class, award-winning comedians such as Reggie Watts, Frankie Monroe, John Shuttleworth and more.

Applications for the Apply to Play programme close on 14th April before the winner is picked by a panel of industry professionals. The process is now open and the application form can be found here.

Celebrating its fifteenth birthday this summer and still as proudly independent as ever, the dedicated team behind Deer Shed festival are ready once again to transform Baldersby Park into a three-day wonderland of community and creativity that spotlights contemporary musical and cultural curation. Carefully designed to be a brilliant experience for all ages; Deer Shed is a festival for everyone – families, friends and fans.

Deer Shed 2025 programme:

Music:

Kae Tempest, The Big Moon, Wunderhorse, Sprints, Antony Szmierek, Idlewild, Big Special, Bodega, Divorce, Fulu Miziki, Honeyglaze, Joshua Burnside, Maruja, Nadia Reid, Rich(ard) Dawson, The Bug Club, Hamish Hawk, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joan As Policewoman, King Hannah, Moonchild Sannelly, Roddy Woomble, The Unthanks, Honesty, The None, Olive Grinter, Tommy WÁ, Ugly The Scratch, Jacob Alon, KEG, Mandrake Handshake, Naima Bock, Nancy Williams, The Pill, Zawedde,

DJs:

Across The Tracks, Get In Her Ears, Rory Hoy

Lit & Talks:

Nobody’s Empire: In Conversation With Stuart Murdoch, Adelle Stripe: Base Notes Scents of Life, John Harris: Maybe I’m Amazed: A Story of Love and Connection in Ten Songs

Comedy:

Reggie Watts, Laura Lexx, John Shuttleworth, Scummy Mummies, Frankie Monroe, Barbara Nice, Eleanor Morton, Thanyia Moore, Lachlan Werner, Katie Pritchard

Shows:

Oh My God It’s The Church, Queenz

For more information please visit:

https://deershedfestival.com