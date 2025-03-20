Oatlands Junior School receives outstanding from Ofsted

Oatlands Junior School, in Harrogate, has received outstanding in its latest Ofsted report.

The school, which is part of Red Kite Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust of 14 schools across Yorkshire, was previously inspected in July 2023 and rated as ‘Good’. This latest inspection took place earlier this year on the 21st and 22nd January and, whilst Ofsted no longer conclude with a one-word rating, inspectors found the school ‘Outstanding’ for Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management, and ‘Good’ for Quality of Education.

The report, published today, highlights Oatlands Junior School’s exceptional commitment to pupil achievement, personal development, and wellbeing. It commends the school’s ambitious curriculum, excellent teaching, and strong sense of community, all of which contribute to consistently high standards of learning.

Ofsted inspectors found that, “pupils love coming to Oatlands Junior School” and that, “they know learning will be interesting and fun every day.” Ofsted describes the children as polite, respectful, and enthusiastic ambassadors for their school, demonstrating exemplary behaviour and high attendance.

The report recognises the school’s commitment to character development, with pupils aspiring to leadership roles such as house captains and actively participating in school life. Oatlands Junior School was commended for fostering a nurturing environment which “is a caring and supportive place for pupils” and one where they are encouraged to, “have an active voice”.

The report states that, “The school is ambitious for pupils to succeed. Pupils work hard to meet these aspirations. As a result, they achieve well.” The curriculum at Oatlands Junior School is praised for its “ambitious and well thought out” design, with a focus on reading and ensuring that pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), make strong progress. Many pupils exceed national expectations in academic assessments, reflecting the school’s dedication to high standards. The report highlights that teachers have, “strong knowledge and skilfully present what pupils need to know. Typically, they design appropriate and engaging activities and experiences that enable pupils to learn effectively.”

In addition to academic success, the school provides a rich and varied programme of extracurricular activities, including trips, sports, and clubs, giving pupils opportunities to explore their wider interests and talents. The school’s personal development programme ensures pupils understand healthy relationships, online safety, and the importance of celebrating differences, preparing them well for life beyond primary education. Ofsted states that, “Pupils demonstrate great care for one another and, during pupil discussions, listen attentively to others, acknowledging their contributions and responding with great respect.” It adds that, “They know what it means to be a good friend. They know how to keep themselves physically and mentally healthy.”

The report also acknowledges the school’s focus on wellbeing, noting the caring relationships between pupils and staff that create a safe and supportive environment. The Hub, a dedicated space for emotional support, ensures that pupils receive the help they need when dealing with anxiety or other challenges.

Governors were commended for having, “the knowledge and expertise to provide effective support and challenge to the school”, while staff were recognised for their commitment to professional development and their dedication to pupil success. Ofsted found that parents are overwhelmingly positive about the school, commenting, “They appreciate that staff go over and above to support all pupils in their care.”

Headteacher at Oatlands Junior School, Mrs Estelle Scarth expressed pride in the report’s findings, stating: I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our pupils, staff, governors, and wider school community, that has been recognised in our outstanding Ofsted report. Our commitment to providing an ambitious, inspiring, inclusive, and supportive learning environment remains at the heart of everything we do. We are so grateful for the partnership we value with our parents and carers and for the collaborative development afforded to us by being part of Red Kite Learning Trust. We will continue to build on our strengths and hope to work even more closely with our feeder school, Oatlands Infants, to ensure every pupil receives the best possible start to their educational journey.