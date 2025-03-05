York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership calls for action on affordable homes funding in Spending Review

The York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership – whose members manage more than 30,000 homes across the region – is calling for the Government to take decisive action on funding for affordable homes in the upcoming Spending Review.

The call for action marks the first time that seven housing partnerships in devolved regions across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside, and also including Homes for the South West, have come together in a joint submission.

Together, members of these groups manage around 1.7 million homes.

In their submission to the Treasury and the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, they have set out the need for bold, long-term reforms to tackle the housing crisis which has left 10,300 people on housing waiting lists across York and North Yorkshire.

This comes at a crucial time as the Government prepares to set out its spending priorities for the coming years.

It also comes as property prices in York have increased by 2.3% and by 2.1% in North Yorkshire, with the average home in each area now costing £328,000 and £278,000 respectively. Private rents have also increased over the last 12 months, up by 10.5% in York and 6.2% in North Yorkshire.

Nick Atkin, Chair of the York and North Yorkshire Housing Partnership, said: The time for short-term thinking is over. A bold, long-term vision with certainty of funding is the only way the social housing sector can build at the scale needed to support the Government in achieving its 1.5 million homes target. The changes we’re calling for demand decisive action. But that’s exactly what’s needed to tackle the housing crisis which is forcing families across York and North Yorkshire into impossible decisions as they struggle to find safe, secure and affordable homes. Our proposals will help tackle the crisis by delivering more homes, improving existing ones, and supporting sustained economic growth through the creation of thousands of jobs.

The submission sets out the need for bold, long-term reforms rather than short-term fixes. They are calling for long-term certainty on funding underpinned by a 10-year rent settlement to help the Government reach its target to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029.

The reclassification of housing investment as infrastructure spend would deliver this long-term certainty by putting an end to stop-start funding cycles which have stifled housebuilding and economic growth for decades.

As well as building new homes, they are also calling for the renewal of existing towns to breathe life back into communities, create jobs and support local economic growth.

Research from Shelter and the National Housing Federation, carried out by Cebr, shows that building 90,000 social rented homes would add £51.2 billion to the UK economy, highlighting the wider economic benefits of investing in affordable homes.

Other figures from the Building Research Establishment show that poor quality housing costs the NHS around £1.4 billion a year, yet the relationship between housing and health remains underdeveloped. By renewing towns and replacing outdated homes, we can raise living standards and ease pressure on the NHS.

In their submission, the leaders have also proposed two clear funding pots to simplify and accelerate housing investment – one for new housebuilding and another for improving existing homes.

With housing demand soaring, costs rising, and the climate crisis requiring urgent action, the housing leaders are urging ministers to seize this opportunity and work with the sector to build a housing strategy that delivers for people and communities, as well as the economy.

The full submission – which has been called “a game changing opportunity for Government to back a transformative vision with the full weight of regional leadership behind it” – can be viewed below.