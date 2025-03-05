University of York Launches Enterprise Awards 2025 to Celebrate Business Excellence in York and North Yorkshire

The University of York is calling on business owners, entrepreneurs, and social enterprises across York and North Yorkshire to apply for the Enterprise Awards 2025. These awards celebrate the individuals and organisations driving innovation, economic growth, and social impact in the region.

Professor Kiran Trehan, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Partnerships and Engagement at the University of York, highlighted the significance of this year’s awards: The Enterprise Awards are a vital part of our collaboration with the business community. They recognise the passion, commitment, and incredible impact that small businesses, social enterprises, and entrepreneurs bring to our region. These awards shine a spotlight on the people and organisations shaping the future of York and North Yorkshire.

Now in its third year, the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 26th June 2025, at the historic Merchant Adventurers’ Hall. The evening will begin with a drinks reception, sponsored by Azets, followed by a 2 course dinner and the all important awards. The event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers for an inspiring evening of celebration and networking.

Award Categories:

Outstanding Business Growth

Transformational Leader Award – sponsored by The Company of Merchant Adventurers of the City of York

Community Changemaker Award

One to Watch Award

Inclusive Business Award – sponsored by Bridge Employment Law

Purpose Driving Profit Award – sponsored by Nestlé

Previous winners have experienced significant benefits from this recognition. Matt Harper-Hardcastle, CEO of Next Door But One, an LGBTQ+ and disability-led theatre company in York, shared: “The awards are so important because they bring attention to your work and connect you with a network of other brilliant organisations that are all driving change in their communities. Winning meant everything to us as an inclusive business—it’s what we stand for, and to be recognised for that was truly invaluable.”

Apply Now

Applications are open to businesses, social enterprises, and individuals from across the University community, York, and North Yorkshire. Shortlisted applicants will receive complimentary tickets to the awards ceremony, offering a unique opportunity to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this celebration of enterprise and innovation! Apply by Friday, 9th May 2025.

Apply Now