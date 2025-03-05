Re-branding for York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority have gone through a re-branding exercise that was facilitated by internal staff and agency support. The exercise included:

Research on positioning across all Combined Authorities nationally

Engagement with internal staff, and focus groups representing businesses and residents

Partner engagement

Engagement over social media

Development of a brand narrative

Development of design

Implementation of the branding across website, development of assets etc

Currently the combined authority have shared the logos shown below. The branding is being proposed, implementation will follow a decision.

A budget of £45,000 was allocated to the project, with the final design coming in at a cost of £31,860.