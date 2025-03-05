ayor David Skaith and Deputy Mayor Jo Coles outside County Hall before the Police Fire and Crime Panel meeting
Mayor David Skaith and Deputy Mayor Jo Coles outside County Hall

Re-branding for York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

5 March 2025
The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority have gone through a re-branding exercise that was facilitated by internal staff and agency support. The exercise included:

  • Research on positioning across all Combined Authorities nationally
  • Engagement with internal staff, and focus groups representing businesses and residents
  • Partner engagement
  • Engagement over social media
  • Development of a brand narrative
  • Development of design
  • Implementation of the branding across website, development of assets etc

Currently the combined authority have shared the logos shown below. The branding is being proposed, implementation will follow a decision.

A budget of £45,000 was allocated to the project, with the final design coming in at a cost of £31,860.

 

 

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire has provided the following comment on the rebrand exercise and proposed logo:

As Mayor I am dedicated to ensuring value for money. Investing in building a strong unifying brand that can be used across all aspects of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authorities work is vital. A strong professional brand will support our organisation as we seek inward investment, manage our region’s transport network, and build safe places for all.

At inception a rebrand was always agreed and doing this now will save on implementation as the Combined Authority grows and delivery rolls out. This was funded through a pre-approved core budget and was delivered under cost. The brand is intended to stand out and stand up boldly alongside other Combined Authority brands. Our current logo doesn’t include a white rose, and this logo was designed to draw on our natural landscape and regional heritage.

I get that branding is subjective, some people will love it, and some people will hate it – that’s fine. As a business owner I know the importance of making sure you put your best foot forward as you sell yourself regionally, nationally, and internationally.

 

 

 

 

