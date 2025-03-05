Re-branding for York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

The York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority have gone through a re-branding exercise that was facilitated by internal staff and agency support. The exercise included:
The work has included:
- Research on positioning across all Combined Authorities nationally
- Engagement with internal staff, and focus groups representing businesses and residents
- Partner engagement
- Engagement over social media
- Development of a brand narrative
- Development of design
- Implementation of the branding across website, development of assets etc
Currently the combined authority have shared the logos shown below. The branding is being proposed, implementation will follow a decision.
A budget of £45,000 was allocated to the project, with the final design coming in at a cost of £31,860.
David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire has provided the following comment on the rebrand exercise and proposed logo:
As Mayor I am dedicated to ensuring value for money. Investing in building a strong unifying brand that can be used across all aspects of York and North Yorkshire Combined Authorities work is vital. A strong professional brand will support our organisation as we seek inward investment, manage our region’s transport network, and build safe places for all.
At inception a rebrand was always agreed and doing this now will save on implementation as the Combined Authority grows and delivery rolls out. This was funded through a pre-approved core budget and was delivered under cost. The brand is intended to stand out and stand up boldly alongside other Combined Authority brands. Our current logo doesn’t include a white rose, and this logo was designed to draw on our natural landscape and regional heritage.
I get that branding is subjective, some people will love it, and some people will hate it – that’s fine. As a business owner I know the importance of making sure you put your best foot forward as you sell yourself regionally, nationally, and internationally.