Henshaws beer festival set to return with special musical guests 

This May bank holiday, Henshaws Beer Fest will return to the Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre with a line-up of music ,beer and food.

There will be local beers, ciders, gins, and wines that will be served up alongside street food.

Saturday, 3 May 2025 to Sunday, 4 May 2025

Two family-friendly daytime sessions and an adult only Saturday evening party. The Arts and Crafts Centre boasts plenty of seating and undercover areas so guests can soak up the festival vibes come rain or shine.

The popular event, held in aid of Henshaws that supports people with sight loss and disabilities across the North of England, has previously attracted hundreds of visitors each year. Every pint pulled and every ticket sold will help create opportunities for individuals to discover their talents, grow in confidence, and gain independence.

Alongside the drinks, the festival is known for live music and performances. This year’s bill will feature music from Henshaws ambassador and crowd favourite DJ Rory Hoy, who will be bringing the party vibes, while BBC Introducing’s Leo Hicks will deliver an unforgettable acoustic set. Guests can expect great tunes, plenty of dancing, and an electric atmosphere all weekend long.

This year the festival is also set to be bigger than ever thanks to the support from the title sponsor Servoca Health that provides care staff for Henshaws College.

Flora Simpson, Fundraising Development Manager at Henshaws, said: This is our fifth year running the event and each year seems to get better and better. That’s all thanks to the amazing community who help to make the event so special. We love being in Knaresborough and everyone is so friendly and wanting to get involved and support local charities. It’s always such a great buzz at the festival, with everyone just there to have a good time. A huge thank you goes to our title sponsor, Servoca, we are so excited to be working with them on the event and hopefully with future projects.

Jack Watson, Servoca Branch Manager, said: We’re thrilled to be the title sponsor of the Henshaws Beer Festival, supporting an event that brings people together whilst raising vital funds for such an incredible charity. Henshaws makes a real difference in the lives of those with visual impairments and disabilities, and we’re proud to play a part in their mission. At Servoca Nursing and Care, we believe in supporting communities, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone at this fantastic festival.

The event is also made possible due to the support offered by Henshaws volunteers.

Heather Pearman, a returning volunteer, said: It was my first time volunteering at Henshaws Beer Fest in 2023, and I can’t wait to do it again. The team is amazing and so welcoming, like one big family. If you’re thinking about volunteering, do it. I felt such a sense of pride being part of something so special.

Each adult ticket comes with a limited-edition souvenir pint glass and two drink tokens.

To offer to volunteer at the upcoming festival, contact clare.cunningham@henshaws.org.uk

For VIP corporate packages and sponsorship opportunities email flora.simpson@henshaws.org.uk to find out more.