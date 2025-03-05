Change of Executive Director at Wellspring Therapy and Training

Emily Fullarton, the executive director of Harrogate mental health charity Wellspring Therapy and Training, is stepping down after 10-years.

Emily took over from Elaine Wainaina, Wellspring’s founder, in 2015 and has overseen the growth of Wellspring into one of the most admired and successful mental health charities in Yorkshire.

She will be succeeded by Nick Garrett, who has been the Interim CEO at Wellspring over the past 12-months.

Emily said: It has been a privilege to lead the organisation through growth and change over the past decade. In this time, I have been humbled to see God’s hand at work with thousands of children and adults saying they have experienced hope through counselling sessions at Wellspring. During the past 10 years, Wellspring has moved into a brand-new home in Starbeck; seen the increase of counselling sessions from 60 to 150 per week; established new working partnerships with schools and organisations; and created new services, including a professional training programme and seeing work extend to Bradford and York through Wellspring Counselling centres. I feel truly blessed to have been a part of this work and part of an organisation that puts people at the centre of every decision. I remain passionate about the work of Wellspring and will continue to be a supporter and part of the Wellspring family.

Emly explained that the reason for her departure was so she could spend more time with her two children, Oscar and Poppy, to ensure they got the best possible start in life.

Emily said: I want to say a huge thank you to all the team who have worked alongside me over the last 10 years. Wellspring relies on volunteers and is blessed to have so many talented and caring people donate their time in different ways. It really wouldn’t exist without these people. I also want to say thank you to our clients who choose to trust us at their most vulnerable and would like to encourage others to continue to ask for help.