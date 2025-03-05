Change of Executive Director at Wellspring Therapy and Training

Emily Fullarton, the executive director of Harrogate mental health charity Wellspring Therapy and Training, is stepping down after 10-years.
Emily took over from Elaine Wainaina, Wellspring’s founder, in 2015 and has overseen the growth of Wellspring into one of the most admired and successful mental health charities in Yorkshire.
She will be succeeded by Nick Garrett, who has been the Interim CEO at Wellspring over the past 12-months.
Emily said:
It has been a privilege to lead the organisation through growth and change over the past decade. In this time, I have been humbled to see God’s hand at work with thousands of children and adults saying they have experienced hope through counselling sessions at Wellspring.
During the past 10 years, Wellspring has moved into a brand-new home in Starbeck; seen the increase of counselling sessions from 60 to 150 per week; established new working partnerships with schools and organisations; and created new services, including a professional training programme and seeing work extend to Bradford and York through Wellspring Counselling centres.
I feel truly blessed to have been a part of this work and part of an organisation that puts people at the centre of every decision. I remain passionate about the work of Wellspring and will continue to be a supporter and part of the Wellspring family.
Emly explained that the reason for her departure was so she could spend more time with her two children, Oscar and Poppy, to ensure they got the best possible start in life.
Emily said:
I want to say a huge thank you to all the team who have worked alongside me over the last 10 years. Wellspring relies on volunteers and is blessed to have so many talented and caring people donate their time in different ways. It really wouldn’t exist without these people. I also want to say thank you to our clients who choose to trust us at their most vulnerable and would like to encourage others to continue to ask for help.
John Wood, the chair of Wellspring’s Trustees, commented:
It is difficult to convey in words the incredible contribution that Emily has made to Wellspring Therapy and Training. Since she has started Emily’s hard work, dedication and kindness has shone through in all that she has achieved.
Emily oversaw a significant expansion in our capacity to help and support people, she brought in talented people with high levels of expertise who were inspired by her vision. We opened on Fridays and provided more counselling hours. We increased our support to people on low incomes thanks to Emily’s work to embed our partnership with the Route One to Wellness which saw referrals from Primary Care into Wellspring.
Thanks to her determination we were able to help thousands of people in their time of need. Our support into schools and children and young people’s counselling was led by her and it’s humbling to think of the number of our young people who are now adults and parents themselves who have benefitted from this service.
The impact the charity has had extends beyond Harrogate’s district into Bradford and York due to Emily’s leadership in developing our church counselling centres model. I am delighted to report that these centres are thriving and thanks to Emily’s work with the Cinamon Trust we have a model that will help people for many years to come.
As Trustees we have had fantastic support from Emily, together we formed a successful partnership based on mutual respect and trust. Trustees have valued Emily’s wisdom, drive to make a difference, faith and compassion. On behalf of all the trustees we wish Emily and her family all the best for the future.