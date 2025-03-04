Fatal collision between Harrogate and York

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the A59 between Harrogate and York.

Officers were called last night (Monday 03 March 2025) at 10.35pm by a member of the public who was reporting a car had left the A59 between Moor Monkton and Green Hammerton.

Emergency services attended and discovered a Skoda Octavia which was in the embankment at the side of the road.

The 20-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers. The passenger in the vehicle, a 19-year-old woman, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

The road remained closed until around 11.10am today (Tuesday 04 March 2025) to allow for collision investigation work and recovery to take place.

If you can help in any way, please email the Major Collision Investigation Team at MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make an online report.Please quote reference number 12250038926 when providing details.