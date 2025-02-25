Little Bird Made returns to Knaresborough Castle

Little Bird Made is excited to return to Knaresborough Castle as spring lands in North Yorkshire. The castle with its interesting history and picturesque views is the perfect setting for a spring artisan market.

Visitors can enjoy beautiful crafts and delicious street food this Saturday 1 March from 10am.

If you’re looking for artisanal breads, local cheeses and handmade chutneys, children’s crafts and toys, beautifully handcrafted cakes, fine art for your home then you won’t want to miss this artisan market.

Jackie Crozier, curator of the artisan markets and managing director of Little Bird Made: We love returning to the Castle each month and with a great first market for the start of our 2025 trading season in February this month will not disappoint. Each month the local community and tourists of Knaresborough support our artisans and we are always grateful for the support our artisans receive from you all. We love returning here month.